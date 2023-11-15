What It Means That Patrick Kane Met with the Maple Leafs

Star forward Patrick Kane is making the rounds in free-agent discussions, igniting a flurry of rumors and speculation across the NHL. According to insider John Shannon, Kane, who has been actively training in Oakville, Ontario, has initiated meetings with several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shannon revealed, “Patrick Kane…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today.” This marks the start of a series of meetings Kane is scheduled to have over the next few days. The list of interested teams is robust, featuring the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and the Buffalo Sabres.

Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 15, 2023

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving and President Brendan Shanahan are currently with the team in Sweden for the 2023 NHL Global Series games. It is likely that the meeting took place virtually. Still, they got a meeting.

Toronto is likely a long-shot in all of this, but that the organization is on a short list the winger is reportedly trying to narrow down means the Leafs, at the very least, have a shot. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic:

Agent Pat Brisson continues to move the process forward on UFA Patrick Kane and there are Zoom calls scheduled for later this week with interested teams, involving both coaches and GMs. While Brisson told me recently that he would try to limit the list to five or six teams, it sounds like that’s grown to seven or eight as clubs try to get in on it. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Gambling rules, Flames trade talk, Patrick Kane’s list and more from the NHL GMs meeting’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/14/2023

The Money Is Going to Be a Hurdle for Toronto

While the financial logistics of a potential deal with the Maple Leafs remain unclear, there’s a consensus that if Kane identifies a destination where he feels most comfortable and has a genuine chance at winning, financial considerations may take a back seat. Still, Toronto will have to do some maneuvering to make this work. Kane isn’t about to sign for league minimum.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frankly, even if he’s open to signing for less than his market value, the Leafs are also rumored to be working on other deals to improve their blue line. To say the least, this will take some finessing. If the Leafs can manage to shed significant salary while securing a defenseman from the Flames (that is the rumor, anyway), the possibility of adding Kane to their roster becomes an intriguing prospect.

Who Are the Maple Leafs Competing With for Kane?

Further insights from Darren Dreger suggest that Kane’s representatives are looking to narrow down the list of potential suitors from eight teams. The Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings are speculated to be among some of the frontrunners. Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Sabres are hoping to remain in the mix, despite news that Tage Thompson has gone down with a serious injury.

General Manager Kevyn Adams confirms the Sabres’ interest, stating, “Yeah, we are a team that checked in on him once he became a free agent, and we asked them to keep us posted, and that’s what they’ve done. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

Insiders Kevin Weekes and Elliotte Friedman report that the Panthers, led by GM Bill Zito, have intensified their pursuit of the winger. Zito’s pitch reportedly focused on the Panthers’ competitiveness, offering Kane a chance to contend for a championship. Friedman notes that the Panthers have made it clear they might not have the money to give him that other clubs do, but they believe they offer a legitimate chance to win.

Not Much More Than a Meeting

As the Patrick Kane sweepstakes unfold, the league watches with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the decision of one of the most significant free-agent sagas in recent memory. He met with the Maple Leafs, but from the sounds of multiple reports and the interest growing from other teams, the odds that Toronto make the cut aren’t strong.

Not only do they have other priorities, but other teams can make a better pitch and offer Kane more than the Leafs can. In the end, that’s likely what will be the determining factor, and not the chance to play with someone like Auston Matthews.