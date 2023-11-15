Sabres News & Rumors: Thompson, Levi, Luukkonen & Olofsson

The Boston Bruins seem to have everyone’s number this season. On Tuesday night, they took advantage of a leaky Buffalo Sabres defense to skate off with a 5-2 victory. For the Bruins, David Pastrnak led the way with a goal and two assists. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and the Bruins are now 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Victor Olofsson scored both goals for the Sabres. Devon Levi started in goal but gave up five goals without a Sabres’ response. He was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the second period. The Sabres are 1-2-1 in their last four games. For a fuller takeaways piece about the game, see the link above from my THW colleague Michael Golden. My post will look more specifically at the individual Sabres players’ news.

Other than the loss, the worst news for Buffalo was that forward Tage Thompson suffered an upper-body injury and wasn’t able to finish the game. Captain Kyle Okposo played his 1,000th NHL game.

Item One: Tage Thompson Will Miss Significant Time from Injury

Tage Thompson is expected to miss significant time with an upper-body injury suffered when he blocked a shot and took another hit to the wrist. It was a tough game all around for the tall forward. Thompson initially left with a lower-body injury in the first period but returned to the game.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

The timeline for Thompson’s recovery has not been determined. That decision is pending additional tests. This injury is a tough loss for the Sabres. Fans should expect Alex Tuch to replace Thompson in the lineup. Dylan Cozens will also likely return to play the center position on the top line in Thompson’s absence.

Item Two: Devon Levi Struggles Behind Poor Defense

Devon Levi struggled in Tuesday’s game against the Bruins, allowing five goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen late in the second period. Levi faced challenges from his defense, but the turning point was a goal by Hampus Lindholm that put Buffalo in a 5-0 deficit.

Head coach Don Granato made the goaltending switch after Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres. With the loss, Levi’s two-game win streak came to an end. He holds a 3-4-0 record for the season with a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and a .881 save percentage. Fans should expect Luukkonen to start in goal on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Item Three: Luukkonen Perfect in Relief, But Too Late

After Luukkonen came in for Levi, he was solid. Alas, he was too late. He stopped all 14 shots, but the Sabres couldn’t generate a comeback, especially with an injured Thompson unable to play in the third period.

Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With a 1-2-1 record in five appearances in November, Luukkonen has a 2.96 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Of the two young goalies, he’s been more solid and has put up better numbers than Levi this season. I expect them both to be good, but there’s a lot of learning and experience needed in the process.

Item Four: Victor Olofsson Was Impressive in His Rebound After Being Benched

Olofsson showed an impressive rebound in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Bruins by scoring his first two goals of the season. The veteran winger faced a challenging start, managing only a single assist in his first nine games. During that time, he’s been in and out of the press box as a healthy scratch. However, his offence came alive in this game.

In the second period, he pounced on a rebound off the end boards. In the third period, he showed his accuracy with a great goal after he received a pass in the slot, spun, and went top-shelf over Ullmark.

Last season, Olofsson scored a career-high 28 goals. If the Sabres are to survive without Thompson, his solid play will be crucial. His ability to rediscover his scoring form will be vital for the team.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres face a tough schedule with a three-game road trip ahead. They play the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday. Following that, they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Sabres end their road trip in Washington a week from today to face the Capitals. It’s a crucial stretch, and they’ll need to win their road trip to return to the .500 mark on the season.