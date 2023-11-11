Sabres Need To Give Matthew Savoie A Real Chance

The Buffalo Sabres made a critical error during their most recent 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild. They made a big deal about the debut of one of their top prospects in Matt Savoie, and then nothing really happened. Savoie was unfortunately not given a chance to produce, or even participate in the game for that matter. This gives the organization a bad look, especially with other top prospects like Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen waiting in the minors for their chance.

General Manager Kevyn Adams has discussed multiple times that his plan for building this team is through youth, and giving young players the opportunities they need to grow and produce. While they have shown success in that department with their rebuilding of Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Casey Mittelstadt, they have struggled to keep that promise with their new, younger prospects. A young talent like Matt Savoie needs the right environment to grow his skills, but the Sabres did nothing but stifle him in his “debut” (if it can even be called that).

Savoie’s Ice Time and Line Deployment Were Terrible

I wish I was making this number up because when a prospect of his caliber is brought up from the minors to play in their first game, there is usually at least an opportunity to accomplish something. However, Savoie was given a laughable three minutes and fifty-five seconds of ice time. That was it. The entire game went by and he barely participated in it. He touched the puck a couple of times and made a few solid plays with the looks that he did get, but then he would disappear to the void on the bench, for basically no reason. His speed was there, his drive was there, and he didn’t look out of place. Despite all that, he wasn’t able to do enough to get what is considered a fourth-liner’s amount of minutes in the game.

Matthew Savoie, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On top of that, as an offensive player who is supposed to get a chance to prove himself, normally a debut like his would mean he gets some time on the second power-play unit. It isn’t a secret that the Sabres need all the help they can get on their power play, so a player like Savoie could easily breathe new life into it. Instead, he did not see a single minute on any of the Sabres’ power-play opportunities. Coach Don Granato instead opted to put Lukas Rousek in that position, which turned out to be another dud option for the man advantage.

How Savoie Should Be Used

Considering the poor usage of him in the first place, it is fairly simple to come up with a way to utilize Savoie and really give him a chance to shine. Ever since his injury during the summer prospect’s tournament, he has been patiently waiting for his shot to prove he deserves a chance at the NHL. Putting him with players that complement his style, or with players that he can be a complement, would solve the issue of poor use and give him a real debut.

For his first game, he was paired mostly with Peyton Krebs and Lukas Rousek. While Krebs is a good option to let them play off one another, there is another line combination that makes a lot of sense. Savoie would do well with the likes of Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons. He is a natural center that has speed, creativity, and a hard-nose attitude around the net. He is a playmaker first, but he is an incredible finisher as well. Putting him in between the Sabres’ most seasoned veterans will provide him with the stability he needs while minimizing his responsibilities in the defensive zone. Okposo and Girgensons play well at both ends of the ice, so they would be perfect mentors and linemates for the young forward to learn from and grow his game to a level worthy of more than four minutes of ice time.

Savoie Can Have Multiple Paths To Success

If the Sabres do not want to continue playing Savoie on their main roster, then the best course of action would be to send him back to his junior team. Since he did not get an exemption like Shane Wright of the Seattle Kraken did, he cannot be sent down to the minors this season. He would likely be a big part of the Canadian World Junior team when that tournament comes around if the Sabres decide not to keep him with the big club, so being a part of a team like that would only help his development. However, to do so, he would need to be sent back to his junior team. Once he is, he can continue to develop the strength and skills he needs to push for a roster spot next season.

If the Sabres do not want to send him down, the best option, in my opinion, is to play him regularly. Yes, this team is looking to win hockey games any way they can right now, but I refuse to believe that Rousek is a better option for an offense-based team than Savoie. He can definitely find a home on this roster, especially with the constant healthy scratching of Victor Olofsson. He just needs to be given a real chance to take the opportunity and run with it. The Sabres need some depth scoring if they are going to win more games, and Savoie is the perfect man for the job. He is young and hungry, and he is a fast learner. I say to let him play and really let it all soak in before he starts to lose faith and doesn’t see a long-term future in Buffalo.