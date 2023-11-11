Maple Leafs’ Chances of Landing Flames’ Zadorov Have Increased

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a big 5-4 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Nov. 10, but that was not the night’s biggest story. Following the contest, Maple Leafs trade target Nikita Zadorov requested a trade from the Flames. The 28-year-old has been generating buzz in the rumor mill early on this season, but this is now only going to heighten trade chatter surrounding him.

The Maple Leafs now have a grand opportunity to bring in Zadorov. Let’s go over why their chances of landing him may have increased following this trade request and why they should step up their efforts to successfully acquire him now.

Maple Leafs Have Confirmed Interest In Zadorov

It has already been established that the Maple Leafs have a real interest in acquiring Zadorov. While on TSN OverDrive on Nov. 9, NHL insider Kevin Weekes confirmed that the Maple Leafs have had trade talks with the Flames about Zadorov. The former NHL goaltender’s exact words were, “I know for a fact from speaking to someone close to it that the Leafs are one of four teams that have inquired about Zadorov.”

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Given the fact that the Maple Leafs have already made a push to land Zadorov, there is no question that general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is paying attention to this trade request. This request by Zadorov will likely make the Flames more open to moving on from the left-shot defenseman. When noting that he is in the final season of his contract and is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer, they would be wise to explore his value. Thus, Toronto needs to continue contacting the Flames about him.

Zadorov Open to Joining Maple Leafs After Trade Request

Following Zadorov’s trade request going public, fellow NHL insider Chris Johnston also reported that the 28-year-old “would welcome a move to Toronto.” Needless to say, that also has to have grabbed Treliving’s attention. A player whom the Original Six club has been targeting wants to be a Maple Leaf, so now is the time to get a move done.

It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Maple Leafs continued to have discussions with the Flames about Zadorov after this news. In fact, it should encourage Treliving to continue pursuing Zadorov. It also does not hurt that Treliving knows Zadorov well because he worked for the Flames. This could be another reason why the Russian defenceman is open to becoming a Maple Leaf.

Why the Maple Leafs Need Zadorov

Zadorov is exactly the kind of defenceman that the Maple Leafs need right now. For starters, the 6-foot-5 defenseman plays an immensely physical game, and the Maple Leafs saw that in their last matchup with his huge but clean hit on Tyler Bertuzzi. In 12 games this season, he has already had 24 hits, and he had 174 hits in 82 games last season.

However, besides his physicality, Zadorov is also known for his steady defence. The Maple Leafs’ defence has been quite shaky this season, and bringing in a player like Zadorov could be a great way to improve it. His reliable play and physicality also would make him an excellent option to have on their penalty kill.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yet, although Zadorov’s physical play and defence are primarily talked about by fans, he also sneakily chips in with offence. Last season, he had an impressive 14 goals and 21 points in 82 games. This season, he has one goal and five points in 12 contests. That’s not bad at all from a defensive defenseman.

Zadorov also offers great versatility, as he can play both the left side and the right side. Due to this, he would be a strong fit in the Maple Leafs’ top four if acquired. When noting that John Klingberg has had trouble playing top-four minutes, bringing in an upgrade like Zadorov would certainly be worthwhile.

Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs are in a pretty good spot here. Zadorov, a player whom they have been targeting, officially wants out of Calgary and is open to joining Toronto. Thus, the ball is in Treliving’s court, and it will be intriguing to see if something comes to fruition between these two clubs from here.