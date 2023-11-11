3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-4 Shootout Win Over Flames

After a tough 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators in their last game, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked to get back into the win column against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 10. In the end, they proved to be successful with their goal, defeating the Flames in the shootout by a 5-4 final score and improving to a 7-5-2 record in the process. It was not a perfect game for the Maple Leafs, but they managed to secure two points regardless. Let’s go over three main takeaways from the contest now.

Nylander Dominates Again

William Nylander has been the Maple Leafs’ top player all season, and this continued against the Flames. On the night, the star winger scored two goals and added an assist. He was the only Maple Leafs player to have a multi-point game, and he was buzzing throughout the contest. His team-leading seven shots on goal effectively display that.

On his first goal, Nylander pushed hard on the forecheck and forced a turnover. From there, he showed immense confidence with the puck before beating Dan Vladar on the breakaway. On his second goal, he made a strong poke check on Noah Hanifin before carrying the puck into the Flames’ zone and firing a wrist shot past Vladar for a short-handed tally. Then, on his assist, he made a spinning backhand pass behind the net to John Tavares, where the captain fired it home. All three of Nylander’s points came from excellent plays, and it only showed just how skillful he is.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

With this three-point game, Nylander improved his team-record season-opening point streak to 14 games, where he has nine goals and 21 points over that span. The 27-year-old is easily playing the best hockey of his career right now, and it will be fun to see how long he keeps it up. With that, there’s no question that he is only continuing to improve his value for his next contract.

Maple Leafs’ Third Line Makes Impact

A notable problem with the Maple Leafs this season has been production from their bottom six. They have changed up their lines often because of it, and now it appears that they have found something with Nick Robertson, Max Domi, and Calle Jarnkrok trio on the third line. They once again were impactful against the Flames, and one has to assume that head coach Sheldon Keefe will keep them together.

These three linked up perfectly on the Maple Leafs’ second goal of the game. Robertson made a nice drop pass to Domi while skating into the Flames’ zone, and then the latter made a beautiful feed to Jarnkrok for the goal. These three showed wonderful chemistry during this play, and this has been a theme since they were placed together on the third line.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson has been a real force since being called up from the Toronto Marlies, as he now has one goal and three points in three games with the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Domi has had an assist in each of his last three games, while Jarnkrok has posted three goals and an assist over that span. Needless to say, the depth scoring is waking up.

Maple Leafs Blow 4-1 Lead But Get Two Points

After Tavares’ goal early in the second, the Maple Leafs had a 4-1 lead, and it seemed that they had this game locked up. However, a Nikita Zadorov goal (who requested a trade following the game) less than a minute after Tavares’ sparked a Flames comeback. Later on in the second period, winger A.J. Greer made it a 4-3 game with a tip-in goal. Then, in the early stages of the third period, Martin Pospisil tied the game. This, of course, was the most negative part of the Maple Leafs’ game.

However, to the Maple Leafs’ credit, they responded to this blown lead well. By the end of the third period, they outshot the Flames by an 11-3 margin and had far more momentum. Although the Flames had more chances in overtime, Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll shut the door. This allowed the Maple Leafs to steal the game in overtime and avoid a complete collapse.

Overall, it was not a perfect game for the Maple Leafs, but they got two much-needed points. They will now look to get another win on Nov. 11 against a red-hot Vancouver Canucks team. Let’s see if they do just that.