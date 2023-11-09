Insider Won’t Rule Out Maple Leafs as Landing Spot for Kane

After receiving offseason hip surgery, star forward Patrick Kane is closer to returning and has begun talking to teams because of it. Naturally, the soon-to-be 35-year-old is creating a lot of buzz in the hockey world about where he might end up.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston listed the Toronto Maple Leafs as one of the potential landing spots for Kane (from Johnston: What I’m hearing about potential Patrick Kane landing spots, The Athletic, 11/8/2023). It is certainly intriguing to hear that the Maple Leafs are gaining some traction as a possible destination for Kane. As a result, let’s dive into this topic more.

Maple Leafs Not a Favorite for Kane

For the record, Johnston said that the Maple Leafs are “a longer-shot contender” for Kane. The NHL insider noted that the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres are all more likely landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Johnston also notes in his article that the Maple Leafs have very limited cap space, and that would naturally make a Kane signing difficult to complete. With that, the Maple Leafs’ forward depth at Kane’s natural position, right wing, is especially strong. Due to this, he would not have a spot in their top six unless he or a player like Mitch Marner or William Nylander switched to the left. With that, Johnston also argued that Toronto’s top power-play unit is already strong, and there may not be a fit for Kane on it.

Although there are clear obstacles, Johnston also said that the possibility of Kane becoming a Maple Leaf “can’t be ruled out entirely.” Let’s now dive into why.

Arguments for Possible Kane Signing

Johnston addressed two intriguing arguments for why the Maple Leafs should not be ruled out of the Kane sweepstakes. First, he brought up the fact that Kane was a player who superstar center Auston Matthews idolized growing up. Due to this, Johnston said that “there could be some sentimental appeal for everyone involved with bringing that duo together.” This is a very interesting point, and it could make sense. Matthews is the club’s biggest star, and allowing him the chance to play with his childhood hero would be a great story. He also addressed that Kane rehabbing in the Toronto area for a good amount of time could also be an indicator that he could be open to playing for the Maple Leafs.

Although not mentioned by Johnston, another reason why Kane could want to become a Maple Leaf is that he would get the chance to play for a contender. Although the Maple Leafs have had a bit of a slow start to the season, they are expected to be one of the NHL’s top teams at the end of the season, and bringing in a talent like Kane would help their chances of doing just that.

The Maple Leafs could also consider making a push for Kane when noting that their secondary scoring has not been good this season. Notable offseason signings like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi have been off to slow starts, so maybe general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will see if he can get Kane at a discount.

Kane Likely Won’t Be a Maple Leaf

From a personal standpoint, it would surprise me if Kane ended up signing with the Maple Leafs. Toronto’s limited cap space and star power at right wing are big obstacles in a potential move, even with the Matthews connection and the Buffalo native recovering in the area.

However, crazier things have happened, and if he is willing to take a notable discount or the Maple Leafs move out salary, perhaps something could be done. Yet, teams like the Red Wings and his hometown Sabres have more money to work. Alas, we will need to wait and see what happens with the three-time Stanley Cup champion from here. Do you think the Maple Leafs can convince him to come to Toronto? Let us know in the comments.