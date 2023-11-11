NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Nikita Zadorov has reportedly requested a trade from the Calgary Flames. Within minutes of that news going public, multiple teams were being linked to the physical defender. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils are two teams that Zadorov would be open to joining. In other news, what kind of deal does Nino Niederreiter want from the Winnipeg Jets? Finally, Jack Campbell said he was surprised to be demoted by the Edmonton Oilers.

Zadorov Requests Trade from Flames

Nikita Zadorov has reportedly initiated a trade request from the Calgary Flames, as revealed by ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes. This request, conveyed through Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein, unfolded following the Flames’ shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The validity of Weekes’ report was affirmed by Pierre LeBrun, who acknowledged that a source had confirmed the trade request. Milstein took to social media to address Zadorov’s ice time during the game, sharing a video showcasing a significant hit on Tyler Bertuzzi. In response to a fan questioning the possibility of Zadorov staying with the Flames, Milstein expressed skepticism, citing concerns over limited ice time for the standout defenseman, who logged 15:33 in the loss.

Maple Leafs On Zadorov’s Radar

Once the news of Zadorov requesting a trade was out there, TSN and The Athletic contributor Chris Johnston tweeted, “With Nikita Zadorov looking to be traded out of Calgary, word is the pending UFA defenceman would welcome a move to Toronto.”

That Zadorov is interest in Toronto is news that comes following a report earlier this week that the Leafs had already reached out to Calgary about a possible trade for the physical defender. It was believed at the time that the Flames weren’t ready to make a move. It’s not clear if that will have changed now that Zadorov has notified the team he has no intention to stick around and wants out.

Devils Also Being Linked to Zadorov

James Nichols of NJHockeyNow.com is reporting that the Devils are also on Zadorov’s list of acceptable teams. He writes, “A source close to Zadorov tells New Jersey Hockey Now that the 6-foot-6, 248 lb defenseman would welcome a trade to the Devils.” He added, “Of course, (he’d go to New Jersey),” the source exclaimed. “Who wouldn’t want to be on a contender?”

According to Nichols, the New Jersey Devils are in need of a shutdown defenseman. The communication channels between the Devils and the Calgary Flames are currently active. General Managers Craig Conroy and Tom Fitzgerald have previously engaged in a trade that involved exchanging Yegor Sharangovich for Tyler Toffoli. Given this history, there is a possibility that the two GMs might collaborate once again to address each other’s needs.

Jets and Niederreiter Working on Longer-Term Deal?

As per Scott Billeck from the Winnipeg Sun, Nino Niederreiter, a forward for the Winnipeg Jets, is open to the idea of staying with the team beyond the current season. Sources suggest that the 31-year-old may be interested in securing a three or four-year contract extension.

Billeck writes:

What Niederreiter is asking for is fair market value. A three-year pact as high as $5 million would still fall within that range.So is it something the Jets can make work? source – ‘BILLECK: Is a Nino Niederreiter extension a ‘no-brainer’?’ – Scott Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 11/07/2023

He notes a comparable deal is the four-year contract signed by Marcus Foligno, who agreed to a deal worth $4 million per year. Notably, both Foligno and Niederreiter are represented by the same agent, Andre Rufener.

Campbell Shocked When Oilers Waived Him

When asked about being placed on waivers and then ultimately sent down to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, Jack Campbell responded, “Pretty tough, I’m not gonna to lie. It’s not been fun up there this year. We’re working through it and obviously looking to get results, and hearing the news was very difficult.” He added, “I’m pretty hard on myself, I think that’s pretty well documented around the hockey world. I felt like I was playing well, had some confidence. But obviously, the numbers weren’t good enough.”