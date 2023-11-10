Maple Leafs and Flames Held Trade Talks Over Big D-Man

It has been a busy few days for the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs. Just before the Maple Leafs announced defenseman John Klingberg’s sidelining due to injury (the assumption is that the injury reports are true), rumors of trade discussions with the Calgary Flames had surfaced. Hockey analyst and insider Kevin Weekes revealed that the Maple Leafs had been in contact with the Flames regarding defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

While it’s not clear that Klingberg was part of those discussions (likely not), the nature of Klingberg’s struggles this season have become a topic of content among Leafs Nation. The overall lack of strong defense and grit on this Maple Leafs team has also been a huge area of concern. So, to hear that GM Brad Treliving is trying to correct the situation — in part, because of a poor decision he made to sign Klingberg in the first place — is not shocking.

The Maple Leafs and Flames Have Already Talked Trade

Weekes, a reputable source for breaking trade news, shared insights during his appearance on TSN OverDrive. He disclosed to the panel that the Maple Leafs were among a few teams inquiring about Zadorov, emphasizing that the Maple Leafs’ need for defensive reinforcement was widely acknowledged. “I know for a fact from speaking to someone close to it that the Leafs are one of four teams that have inquired about Zadorov,” he said.

According to Weekes, it’s not too early for teams like Toronto to explore significant trades, especially if they have identified a player like Zadorov who could address their needs. The urgency to secure a player of choice before the market dynamics shift or the price increases was highlighted as to why Treliving might be looking to make a move sooner than later.

The Flames Aren’t As Eager to Make a Deal

However, Weekes pointed out the potential challenge in convincing the Flames to part ways with Zadorov. The Flames, despite a rocky start to the season, may view it as a temporary setback rather than a signal that the rest of this season is a throwaway. Craig Conroy and the Flames’ management team might be hesitant to make hasty decisions, fearing they could be prematurely pulling the trigger on a trade that might later be deemed a mistake.

Instead, the Flames seem inclined to wait and observe how the season unfolds before committing to any significant changes. It’s not a bad gamble. Zadorov will likely always be on Toronto’s radar and Treliving knows the player well. If he’s identified him as an early target, something would really have to happen with Zadorov’s game for the Leafs’ GM to change his mind.

If And When The Flames Sell, Expect the Leafs To Make a Play

Weekes hinted that the situation might evolve if the Flames continue to struggle, suggesting that Calgary’s stance could shift over time. The Leafs likely identified Zadorov as a prime target early and whether they were trending towards the top of the Atlantic Division or were barely scraping into the playoffs, Zadorov was someone they might make a move to acquire.

This is likely a waiting game. First, it means waiting on the Flames to decide what they are this season: buyers or sellers. Second, if another defenseman that tickles the fancy of Treliving becomes available, what are the odds that the Maple Leafs might shift gears?

As the NHL season progresses, and unexpected twists and struggles remain the storyline for the league, the dynamic landscape of trade discussions remains fluid. We know the Maple Leafs are keen on fortifying their blue line. How they do so is the real question. Waiting for the right opportunity to secure a player like Zadorov is a sound plan, unless the team keeps losing and playoffs become a question mark.