Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McCabe, Sammy, Woll & Robertson 

What a difference as the Toronto Maple Leafs head into tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames. The Flames are riding a wave of confidence, seeking a third consecutive victory as they face a struggling Toronto team. The Maple Leafs are grappling with defensive concerns, having lost five of their last six games. Coach Sheldon Keefe expressed concern about the team’s defensive play at home, focusing on the need to keep the puck out of their own net.

Despite William Nylander’s impressive point streak to start the season and Auston Matthews’ goal-a-game pace, the Maple Leafs face early-season adversity and aim to regroup against the Flames.

Latest News & Highlight

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news about the upcoming game.

Item One: Movement Up and Down to the Marlies

On Thursday, defenceman Max Lajoie was moved down to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. He had been with the big club for three games, but he was a healthy scratch for the Maple Leafs in their last two games. Lajoie played only a few shifts with the Maple Leafs during one game and didn’t record a point.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In another move, Pontus Holmberg was called up from the AHL Marlies on Thursday. While he’s played seven games on the season with the Maple Leafs, he’s still seeking his first NHL point of the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old Swedish winger has averaged just under nine minutes (8:44) of ice time during his time with the big club.

Item Two: Jake McCabe Might Be Back Tonight

Jake McCabe has been dealing with a groin issue; however, there is a good chance that he might return for tonight’s game against the Flames. The report is that he’s a game-time decision. He did participate in Thursday’s practice session, but his status remains unconfirmed for the game. In seven games this season, McCabe has yet to register a point and has had only six shots on net.

If McCabe does return to the lineup, the impact trickles down the defensive food chain. It might mean that struggling John Klingberg will become a healthy scratch. After the recent loss to the Ottawa Senators, coach Keefe expressed concern about Klingberg’s play and emphasized the team’s need to protect him better.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There has been a shift in the depth chart, with William Lagesson and Simon Benoit passing Klingberg. To my eyes, both Lagesson and Benoit have played under-the-radar hockey. And that, for a defenceman, isn’t a bad thing. The recent actions suggest a new look at Klingberg’s role within the team.

Item Three: The Goalies Are Set for the Weekend Back-to-Back

The goalies have been decided for the weekend back-to-back games with the Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Joseph Woll will get the start tonight against the Flames and Ilya Samsonov will get the start against the high-flying Canucks.

Woll is coming off a shaky performance in Ottawa, where he let in six goals. It used to be when Mike Babcock was the head coach, the first start of two games in two nights went to the starting goalie and the second night the backup goalie started. I’m not sure that’s what coach Keefe thinks. Despite Woll’s last game, the coaching staff is quickly throwing him back out there.

On Saturday, Samsonov will guard the crease against the Canucks. Samsonov also looks to bounce back after a tough game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s carrying a three-game losing streak into what promises to be a tough game against a team from Vancouver that is just flying to start the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Not everything is in the tank for the Maple Leafs. Nick Robertson’s recent promotion from the Marlies to the Maple Leafs has proven to be a helpful move. Against the Senators, he scored a third-period goal that highlighted a more effective third line than what Maple Leafs fans have seen all season. The line features Max Domi at the center position with Calle Jarnkrok and Robertson on the wings.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the past two games, this newly formed third line has shown some cohesion. Domi has been looking better at the center position, and Robertson has been an energetic presence. Jarnkrok just looks like a smart player who knows where to be on the ice. But Robertson has looked especially good since his call-up. He looks as if he’s found a nice little spot where the team can take advantage of his energy and offensive abilities.

Perhaps a couple of third-line scores would help the cause tonight.