Oilers in Crisis: Almost Made Huge Goalie Move On Wednesday

In the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek delved into the turmoil surrounding the Edmonton Oilers, particularly in the aftermath of their disheartening loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The conversation centered on the pressing need for change, the rumors of a pending move, and whether the hammer is going to drop on the coach, the GM or a player.

Friedman hinted at a potential upheaval in the Oilers’ camp, suggesting that something significant was in the works earlier in the week. While he was told it had to do with the goaltending situation, the exact nature of the move remained unclear. He noted that the speculation was not centered around goaltender Jack Campbell, meaning his move to the minors was potentially (at least partially) unrelated to whatever the Oilers had cooking.

Friedman noted:

One thing I’ll say is, there are people in the league who believe the Oilers were on the precipice of a big move on Wednesday. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know where it is, but I had people saying to me, watch the Oilers in goal, they’re up to something. And they weren’t talking about Campbell.

What Are the Oilers Looking at In Goal?

Campbell recently cleared waivers and was awful in debut for the Bakersfield Condors. There’s something clearly off with his game and he could be down there for some time before getting a call back to Edmonton, if that ever comes. Rumored names on the Oilers’ radar include Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens), Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), and others.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trading assets is a challenging proposition for the Oilers at the moment. Stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Darnell Nurse (yes, even Nurse) are unlikely to be part of trade talks, leaving a limited pool of players with potential trade value. Warren Foegele, Cody Ceci, Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard, and Stuart Skinner emerge as potential trade assets, each with varying degrees of appeal to other teams.

Could a Coaching or Management Change Come First?

As for why a deal never happened on Wednesday isn’t clear. Perhaps the Oilers are considering another move first. The Oilers’ struggles have triggered discussions about accountability, with head coach Jay Woodcroft and GM Ken Holland both under scrutiny. Woodcroft, despite boasting a fantastic winning percentage entering this season, faces mounting pressure as the team grapples with a dismal start.

Videos making their way around social media on Thursday night suggest that people could read lips as an exchange between Woodcroft and defense coach Dave Mason suggested Woodcroft said, “That might be it” and Manson responded “Yup.” Trying to read lips is a fools lament, even if it turns out both go. But, a coaching change appears to be the most straightforward option, though not necessarily the most effective.

Friedman notes that the Oilers are cognizant of Woodcroft’s efforts and his record for success, making the decision complex. He’d be a scapegoat, little more.

Latest News & Highlight

Of course, questions about Ken Holland’s future as GM loom large as he’s the architect behind the makeup of this team. Speculation suggests that this could be his final year (his contract comes due at the end of the season), leading to discussions about whether to allow him to shape the team’s future or to expedite a succession plan. Do you let Holland try to fix this? Or, do you give the reins to someone else to try?

Something Has to Give by Next Week

While TSN’s Ryan Rishaug doesn’t foresee a change before the Oilers game versus Seattle on Saturday, as the team grapples with their predicament, the urgency for change becomes palpable. Whether it’s a coaching shakeup, a significant trade, or a fundamental shift in management, all options are on the table.

Related: Oilers’ Draisaitl Shows Frustration After Brutal Sharks Loss

Friedman noted:

That’s a team that’s waiting for something to happen. Jack Campbell going on waivers happened, but now, they’re waiting for something else. You can see it and they’re going to force the hands of the organization to do something.

This is a team that is in total disarray. No one quite seems to know why such a good team on paper is playing so poorly. And, they can’t seem to turn it around on their own. It’s no surprise a significant change is being rumored.