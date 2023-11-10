Avalanche Linked to Free Agent Patrick Kane by NHL Insiders

The Colorado Avalanche are off to a great start with an 8-4-0 record. They could continue their hot start with an addition to the top six to bolster their explosive offence. Who would be the perfect fit for an already complementary core of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen?

One name that popped up is the still unsigned free agent Patrick Kane. On NHL Tonight, Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the current situation with Kane, regarding his health and interested teams. Reportedly, the Avalanche have checked up on Kane while he is recovering from hip surgery, and he is on track, if not ahead, of schedule to return.

“I think Colorado has been around there [Patrick Kane], “ Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight

Friedman isn’t the only insider to report the Avalanche’s interest in Kane. On Oct. 16, Kevin Weeks noted during ESPN intermission that he heard from his reliable source that Kane “could be playing within a month” and included several factors that will likely determine where Kane chooses to sign.

Alongside @Buccigross , here’s our News 📰 Of The Weekes segment on @espn . We talk the latest on Stamkos,Nylander, Tampa’s Vasilevskiy, Patrick Kane, and Shane Pinto. #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/IZ6Dw2tTTQ — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 16, 2023

“Now, a couple factors. Number one, he wants to go to a contender. Number two, he wants to be an impact player on said contender. Number three, could he go to a team that has some LTIR in place already? Could that be Colorado? Could it be Tampa? Those are the best fits for me. Sorry for the Buffalo fans out there.” – Kevin Weeks on ESPN intermission

Patrick Kane’s Past Performance and the Avalanche

Kane is coming off a 2022-2023 season that saw him with the Chicago Blackhawks – the team that drafted him – before he was traded at the deadline to the New York Rangers. In Chicago, he had 16 goals and 45 points in 54 games. With the New York Rangers, He recorded five goals and 12 points in 19 games but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs in six games.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Two significant factors with Kane are his health and his age – he turns 35 next month. Last season was a considerable step back for him, but his play might have been affected by playing through a hip injury or was Father Time finally catching up? It’s something to be aware of.

While the Avalanche have a comfortable record of 8-3-0 and sit at the top of the Central Division, they rank 13th in goals for and 16th in power-play percentage, which could be boosted by Kane. A power play consisting of Mackinnon, Rantanen, Makar, and Kane, with an Artturi Lehkonen or Ryan Johansen added, or even a Gabriel Landeskog in the playoffs, depending on his health and recovery from knee surgery, would put the league on notice.

Can the Avalanche Sign Patrick Kane?

Well, for starters, it would be easier than last season when many teams were calling Chicago and negotiating a package in return; now, it’s a matter of whether he wants to play for the Avalanche, and if the Avs are willing to pay his asking price – he is reportedly in discussion with multiple teams. As of this writing, Colorado has a current cap hit of $90.8 million, with $7.3 million on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), which would give the team $1.25 million in cap room to work with.

Second, what is Kane’s asking price? He turns 35 next month and is coming off major surgery; one could expect that he’s not asking for a crazy multi-year deal with a high average annual value (AAV), and it’s possible he might be interested in a one-year, “prove it deal” with a low AAV before looking for more money in the offseason.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Landing Kane would be an excellent fit for the Avalanche’s offense, but it would require some cap shenanigans, and management would likely have to move pieces to make room for Kane’s asking price. If I’m general manager Chris MacFarland and president of hockey operations Joe Sakic, I’m keeping a close eye on his offers to gauge the possibility of adding the future Hall-of-Famer to my team for another Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Ultimately, it’s up to Kane to decide which team will be the best fit for his family and what he sees as the best chance to win his fourth Cup, but the Avalanche should be on the list.