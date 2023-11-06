Rangers Continue to Be Linked to Patrick Kane

The New York Rangers are red hot to start the 2023-24 season, and they’re already considered a Stanley Cup contender. This is after losing superstar forward Patrick Kane who chose to take time off to rehab an injury before signing with a team, and while many fans thought his absence would hurt the Rangers, they are just as strong without him. With the breakout of Artemi Panarin, along with a stellar goaltending tandem between the pipes, the team has nothing to worry about, except how to get stronger.

Kane scored five goals and seven assists through 19 games with the Rangers last season after the Blackhawks traded him. While he continues to rehab his injury and may sign with a team in the next couple of weeks, the Rangers continue to be linked to him – and some insiders believe there is smoke behind the rumors of a reunion.

With the Rangers’ limited cap space available, it’s unlikely Kane will return to the team unless they move someone to free up money. He is an offensive powerhouse and sound in the defensive end, but there’s some risk in bringing in a player who may impact the team’s hot start. It might cause the team to reevaluate their lines and take away time from Kaapo Kakko or Alexis Lafreniere who are averaging more ice time than in previous seasons to help them progress.

Where Would Kane Fit Into the Rangers’ Lineup?

Adding Kane to the lineup might turn the Rangers into a super team. He would likely see first-line minutes at even strength and would almost certainly be on the first power-play unit. Last season (between the Blackhawks and Rangers), Kane scored 21 goals and 57 points through 73 games. Along with his strengths offensively, he is a veteran with three Stanley Cups to his name from his time with the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers would likely have to free up at least $3-$4 million to bring him in, and while that’s a good price for him, they simply don’t have that money right now. They could move Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Lindgren, or Vincent Trocheck, but I don’t think that’s something the team wants to do. Unless Kane is willing to sign for much less and for one season to try and push for his fourth Stanley Cup, I don’t see a reunion happening. For those who would love to see him come back – it won’t happen, sorry.

What’s Next for the Rangers?

The Rangers will be looking to continue their hot start, and if it’s any indication of what they’re capable of, come March and April, they could easily become one of the Cup favorites. Regardless of whether Kane re-signs with them or not, the team is really strong. They sit atop the Metropolitan Division and are tied for third in the league with the surprisingly strong Vancouver Canucks. Their play at both ends of the ice has brought them success early, now they just have to continue to get stronger as the season progresses.

The Rangers are back in action on Monday (Nov. 6) in a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. They are coming off of a shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (the Wild snapped a six-game losing streak), and they will be looking to shake off blowing a 3-0 lead before losing the game. With an 8-2-1 record through their first 11 games, the team is strong. They will bounce back and should have a massive performance against the Red Wings.