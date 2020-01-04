Pavelski Helps Stars Beat Red Wings 4-1

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight come-from-behind win.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pavelski was honoured before the game for playing in his 1,000th NHL game last month, and then showed why he has lasted so long in the league.

He assisted on Roope Hintz’s tying goal in the first period and added the Stars’ third goal in the second. He had an apparent goal disallowed in the third because of goalie interference.

Radek Faksa and Andrej Sekera also scored for Dallas. Esa Lindell had three assists.

The Stars rallied to win four consecutive games for the fourth time in franchise history, also accomplishing the feat twice during the 2005-06 season and once during the 2007-08 season.

Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier finished with 23 saves in his first start since he beat San Jose 2-0 on Tuesday night for his first shutout of the season.

Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin had 22 stops.

Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dallas (24-14-4) moved into a tie for second in the Central Division with idle Colorado, trailing only St. Louis with 58 points.

The Red Wings (10-29-3) have an NHL-low 23 points. They are 3-17-2 in their last 22 games.

Larkin took a pass from Robbie Fabbri in the right faceoff circle and sent a wrist shot under Khudobin 3:47 into the first.

The Red Wings had a chance to score again during a four-minute power play after Faksa was whistled for a double minor for high sticking. Instead, Hintz and Esa Lindell got behind the Detroit defence for a 2-on-0 breakaway. Lindell passed across the slot to Hintz for his second short-handed goal and the Stars’ first at home this season.

Faksa scored on the power play 1:36 into the second period, deflecting Lindell’s slap shot from the blue line past Bernier.

The Stars increased their lead to 3-1 on Pavelski’s unassisted goal at 11:42. He skated in 2-on-1 with Hintz, held on to the puck and sent a wrist shot into the net.

Four minutes into the third period, Pavelski knocked the puck across the goal line but Detroit coach Jeff Blashill successfully challenged the ruling.

Sekera added a short-handed empty-net goal on a wrist shot from the blue line with 2:56 to play. It was Sekera’s second goal in two games after he had gone three years without scoring.

NOTES: Pavelski had played career game No. 1,000 on Dec. 20 at Florida. … Detroit is 0 for 14 on the power play in the last four games. … Stars RW Corey Perry began a five-game suspension for elbowing Nashville’s Ryan Ellis during Wednesday’s Winter Classic. LW Joel Kiviranta was called up from Texas of the AHL. Kiviranta, 23, made his NHL debut. … Dallas D John Klingberg (lower-body injury) did not play. … Detroit won the first meeting between the teams 4-3 on Oct. 6. Anthony Mantha, now on injured reserve, scored all four Red Wings goals.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Complete a two-game trip on Sunday at Chicago.

Stars: Begin a four-game western trip at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Associated Press