More Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 Free Agent Targets

The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup and the 2023-24 season has come to an end. The offseason is now officially here and the Pittsburgh Penguins have already started making changes. Free agency is right around the corner (July 1) and there are a few players the Penguins should be keeping an eye on.

Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins would be a great addition to the Penguins’ lineup. He played in 80 regular-season games this season and recorded 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points. During the Bruins playoff run, he played in 13 games and scored five goals and had six assists for 11 points.

DeBrusk is a good offensive playmaker who can put the puck in the net. He has good speed and plays a very physical game which are things the Penguins need in their bottom six. At 27 years old, he is coming into his prime and would add some much-needed youth to Pittsburgh’s lineup. If he is available on July 1, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas should not waste any time as there will be more than a few teams interested in him.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Bertuzzi played in 80 games this season and scored 21 goals and had 22 assists for 43 points. This is the third time in his career he has had a 20-plua goal season. His gritty style of play would make him a perfect addition to the Penguins’ lineup. He is a skilled skater who can produce on offense, and if he becomes available Pittsburgh should consider him.

Max Domi

There is no denying the Penguins are in need of some fresh faces to bolster several different areas. Max Domi could be exactly the help they need. Domi played in 80 games this season with Toronto and scored nine goals and had 38 assists for 47 points. Nine goals in 80 games isn’t a lot, but 38 helpers is impressive.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His versatile style of play would allow the Penguins the freedom to place him anywhere in the lineup. If they made him a bottom-six center he would immediately be a much-needed boon to their depth. He also plays a pretty solid defensive game and could help out on the penalty kill. If they place him in the top six, he could be a huge help feeding pucks to Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.

Yakov Trenin

Yakov Trenin began the season with the Nashville Predators but was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in March one day ahead of the trade deadline. He played in 60 games with the Predators and recorded 14 points and 170 hits. Through 16 games with the Avalanche, he scored two goals and had one assist.

At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, Trenin is a big, physical forward who also has a good defensive game. He is a good playmaker who would add some much-needed physicality to the Penguins’ fourth line. The biggest area of concern with him would be his goal-scoring. In 60 games with Nashville, he only scored 10 goals. He has yet to prove he can score consistently which is obviously a very important skill to possess in today’s NHL.

What Will Dubas Decide?

The Penguins have to make a splash in free agency. They absolutely have to shake things up and figure out how to make it back to the playoffs next season. It will be interesting to watch their moves over the next few days.