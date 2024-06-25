Penguins Should Test Trade Interest in Tristan Jarry This Offseason

With the goaltender market seemingly heating up and numerous teams being rumored to be trying to acquire a goalie via trade, a team that may have one that could pique the interest of others is the Pittsburgh Penguins. While they have not been talked about a whole lot as a team that could move their starting goalie, Tristan Jarry, there is reason to think that general manager Kyle Dubas should at least gauge the interest level around the league. After signing Jarry to the five-year extension he did last offseason, why should Dubas look to trade him, though? Let’s take a look.

The Jacob Markstrom Trade

The first big domino in the goalie market fell with the New Jersey Devils acquiring Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames on June 19. In the trade, the Flames received a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and defenseman Kevin Bahl. What does this have to do with Jarry? The fact that Markstrom, who is 34 years old and still has two years on his contract, was able to fetch the Flames a first-round pick and a solid defenseman who is only 29 years old could end up boding well for the Penguins if they were to dip their toes in the goalie chaos.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the two netminders being discussed have seen a bit of different play over the last couple of seasons, overall, both have proved to be solid goaltenders and benefit immensely from a strong team in front of them. Where the situation could get sticky for Dubas in a move with Jarry is the money attached to his contract. He currently has four years and $21.5 million left on his deal and like the Flames did with Markstrom, Dubas may end up having to retain some of his contract in a trade. This could dampen or lessen the return, but at the same time, Jarry being only 29 helps the case, and if he can return to full health and his true form, the Penguins could take advantage of the teams looking to add to their goalie position this offseason.

Goalies in the Penguins Organization

While Jarry is clearly the biggest name that the Penguins have in their organization when it comes to the goalie position, as he currently is the fifth-highest-paid player on the roster, other names are earning some attention, and that could end up being factors on the NHL roster. It starts with Alex Nedeljkovic, who the organization re-signed to a two-year deal on June 21. Nedeljkovic played a big role in the Penguins’ success in 2023-24 and earned the respect and trust of Mike Sullivan throughout the season. Being re-signed for another two years has raised questions on whether Dubas believes that Nedeljkovic could become a starter for the team and, therefore, make Jarry available trade-wise.

Related: Penguins Re-Signing Nedeljkovic Could Have Ripple Effects

Another netminder making a push in the Penguins organization is Joel Blomqvist. Even though he has only played one full season for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the 2020 second-round pick and one of the team’s top prospects has earned high praise for his strong play and could be pushing for some time in the NHL. Management may want to see him replicate and build off this season’s success and get consistent starting time; there is a chance that they could give him a true shot at being an NHL backup. With both him and Nedeljkovic in the organization, it may help make Jarry more available as well.

Teams Looking for a Goalie

There seem to be quite a few teams who could be on the hunt for an upgrade at the goaltender position this offseason, and while there are a handful of names being thrown out as possible targets, including the Anaheim Ducks’ John Gibson among others, there will likely be more demand then there could be supply when it is all said and done. This could also work in the favor of Dubas and the Penguins, with teams possibly willing to give up a bit more than expected for Jarry if they are to fall short in the pursuit of any of the other available goaltenders.

With the Penguins not necessarily having the greatest pipeline in the league, if they were able to add more assets or prospects to their organization in a trade involving Jarry, it could make sense for them to pull the trigger on a deal if it is the right one.

Will a Trade Happen?

No one truly knows what exactly is going through Dubas’ mind when it comes to moves that he is looking to make or will make, but it would be smart to at least put feelers out to the rest of the league about interest in his two-time All-Star netminder to see if making a move would benefit the organization in the short and long term.