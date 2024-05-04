Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 Final Prospect Rankings

Now that the 2023-24 season is in the rearview mirror for the Pittsburgh Penguins with a second consecutive season of not making the playoffs, attention turns to the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on May 7. The odds are not necessarily in the organization’s favor to keep their first-round pick due to the conditions tied to the Erik Karlsson trade last offseason, so why not take a look at the prospects that they do have in their system?

15: C/RW Lukas Svejkovsky – 2020 4th Round, 108th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 27 Games Played (GP) – 15 Goals (G) – 20 Assists (A) – 35 Points (PTS), Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

19 GP – 2 G – 2 A, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After a strong start to the season, Lukas Svejkovsky earned himself a few call-ups to the American Hockey League (AHL), spending 19 games with the “Baby Pens”, but was unable to truly get his game going and showcased in the AHL. He got himself involved in the offensive zone, showing the willingness to fire the puck, but was unable to get much past the opposing netminders. His drive and motor continued to be on display in the second half of the season, which helped him stick in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for as long as he did.

Brayden Yager, Owen Pickering and Samuel Poulin (The Hockey Writers)

There were times throughout the season when he showcased his hockey IQ and strong mindset on the ice, but this upcoming season will be a pivotal one for the 23-year-old. If he can get his game back to where it was at the beginning of the season and look solid in camp, he could find himself fighting for a full-time spot in the AHL.

14: RW Cruz Lucius – 2022 4th Round, 124th Overall (Carolina Hurricanes)

2023-24 Stats: 36 GP – 13 G – 21 A – 34 PTS, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

One of the prospects the Penguins received at the trade deadline when they sent Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes, Cruz Lucius is an interesting prospect for fans to keep an eye on. After spending two seasons with the US National Developmental Program, he made the jump to Wisconsin to play for the Badgers. In the two seasons he spent with the school, he played at nearly a point-per-game pace but is viewed as a middle to bottom-six type of player.

The development that he has shown since being drafted has been very noticeable as he has seriously worked on his defensive game and has become more of a two-way player than he was. With more development, Lucius could be a prospect who ends up climbing up the rankings even more. He did transfer from Wisconsin to Arizona State University for the 2024-25 season as well.

13: LW/RW Mikhail Ilyin – 2023 5th Round, 142nd Overall

2023-24 Stats: 65 GP – 12 G – 17 A – 29 PTS, Severstal Cherepovets (KHL)

Mikhail Ilyin is another Penguins prospect who had a strong start to their season, and he was quite impressive as an 18-year-old in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He did only record five points in the final 11 games he played in the regular season but continued to build his game and develop even further in a league of “grown men”. His game also translated into the playoffs as he tallied four assists in five games before being sent to the MHL with Almaz once Severstal was eliminated and has put up another seven points in eight games.

If he can replicate what he did in his first full season in the KHL next season, Ilyin could end up becoming a name that many Penguins fans get to recognize a bit more, while being one of the organization’s most underrated prospects, albeit the fact that bringing a player from the KHL seems to be more of a lengthy process.

12: G Taylor Gauthier – 2022 Free Agent Signee

2023-24 Stats: 42 GP– 24-16-1, 2.23 Goals-Against Average (GAA), .923 Save Percentage (SV%), 4 Shutouts, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

4 GP, 1-2-1, 3.87 GAA, .889 SV%, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After earning a handful of starts in the AHL early in the season, Taylor Gauthier found himself back in the ECHL with Wheeling for the remainder of the season and looked every bit of a number-one goalie, helping lead them to the playoffs this season. The development of a more steady and sound game showed itself big time for him and he looked more and more comfortable in the net as the season progressed.

He may be overlooked a bit because he was not a Penguins draft pick and fellow prospect Joel Blomqvist has stolen a lot of the spotlight with his play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but if Blomqvist finds his way to the NHL next season, the former undrafted signee should be given every opportunity to earn himself a full-time spot in the AHL thanks to strong play this season and fill the void that would be left by Blomqvist.

11: C Jordan Frasca – 2022 Free Agent Signee

2023-24 Stats: 3 GP – 0 PTS, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

40 GP – 11 G – 22 A – 33 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

After his first professional season found him struggling to stay healthy, Jordan Frasca kept himself healthy for the majority of the season in 2023-24 and earned a few games with Wilkes-Barre. The offensive numbers he put up were solid, but where his game stood out the most continued to be from his defensive play.

Frasca possesses a strong two-way game, but after finishing his junior career with 87 points in the 2021-22 season, his offensive numbers are not quite where many would hope they would be in the ECHL. He will need to take those to the next level to become more of a force and higher-end prospect for the Penguins organization.

10: C Zam Plante – 2022 5th Round, 150th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 57 GP – 26 G – 45 A – 71 PTS, Fargo Force (USHL)

The Penguins’ fifth-round pick in 2022 could end up becoming a steal if he can continue developing his game. With the Fargo Force this season, Zam Plante showed off his all-around offensive game, including a strong shot and some high-level vision and playmaking abilities. He showed a strong willingness to fire the puck on the net quite a bit this season as well.

Watching Plante develop even further will be something for fans to keep an eye on as he heads to Minnesota-Duluth for college hockey starting in the 2024-25 season. If he can mature both physically and with his play while in college, the Penguins could end up with a steal by getting him where they did in the draft.

9: C Tristan Broz– 2021 2nd Round, 58th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 43GP – 16 G – 24 A – 40 PTS, University of Denver (NCAA)

Tristan Broz is another prospect who started off hot for his respective team this season, but he also maintained that play throughout the season with the University of Denver. While the goal-scoring may have tapered off a bit as the season progressed, Broz’s playmaking ability has stuck out quite a bit as he chipped in on the scoresheet with assists.

Broz’s IQ shined through helping him with his offensive output this season and with the consistency in his play, he should continue rising in the prospect rankings next season.

8: G Sergei Murashov – 2022 4th Round, 118th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 6 GP, 3-1-0, 1.84 GAA, .925 SV%, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

34 GP, 24-4-2, 2.03 GAA, .930 SV%, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Another Russian prospect the Penguins have in their system, but this time in between the pipes, Sergei Murashov had a stellar season for Loko Yaroslavl in the Russian junior league MHL. His play seemed to continue to progress and only get better as the season progressed. While he did not end up spending any more time in the KHL this season, the young goaltender showed plenty of promise for his future.

With the season that Murashov had, there is a chance that he could make the jump to the KHL next season and, with further development and growth, could be another prospect that could eventually make his way to North American professional hockey in the coming seasons and become a player that fans will get to know quite well.

7: D Isaac Belliveau – 2021 5th Round, 154th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 70 GP – 14 G – 24 A – 38 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

2 GP- Zero Points, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After a strong junior career, Isaac Belliveau made the jump to professional hockey and proved to be one of the Wheeling Nailers’ most consistent and strong players this season. Offensively, he led the way on defense while leading the group in total points in the regular season.

Coming into the season, the most questionable area of the 2021 draft pick was his defensive play. He started off a bit rough as he adjusted to the play of professional hockey, but as the season progressed, he became more accustomed and looked stronger defensively. With continued development and strong defensive play, Belliveau could find himself rising up the minor league ranks next season after playing two games with Wilkes-Barre this season.

6: Ville Koivunen – 2021 2nd Round, 51st Overall (Carolina Hurricanes)

2023-24 Stats: 59 GP – 22 G – 34 A – 56 PTS, Karpat (Liiga)

Ville Koivunen, viewed as the “headlining” prospect the Penguins acquired in the Guentzel trade, brings a bit more upside to his game than Lucius does. After spending some time with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season, he returned to Karpat this season and showcased a strong offensive game once again.

Being able to play in the top professional league in Finland and play at the pace he did this season as a 20/21-year-old was one of the most impressive things with Koivunen. He also led his team in scoring in 12 playoff games this season. Once his season with Karpat wrapped up, he was brought over to Wilkes-Barre for the playoffs and could very easily end up sticking in the AHL next season if the organization feels he is ready.

5: RW/LW Sam Poulin – 2019 1st Round, 21st Overall

2023-24 Stats: 3 GP – Zero Points, Pittsburgh Penguins

41 GP – 16 G – 15 A – 31 PTS, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After missing out on a legitimate chance to make the NHL roster at the beginning of the season due to injury, Sam Poulin was a mainstay and a steady hand for Wilkes-Barre this season. His strong play earned him a call-up towards the end of the season, but he did not factor in a whole lot for the Penguins in the three games he suited up for them.

Samuel Poulin, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Wilkes-Barre though, Poulin showed why there were high expectations for him after being a first-round pick in 2019. He matched his career-high in goals that he set in his rookie season (2021-22 season) but in 31 fewer games. He also showed a strong two-way game. If he can replicate the season he had next season, there is a chance that he could get more of a long-term stint with the big club after signing a two-year contract extension with the team.

4: C Vasily Ponomaryov – 2020 2nd Round, 53rd Overall (Carolina Hurricanes)

2023-24 Stats: 2 GP – 1 G – 1 A – 2 PTS, Carolina Hurricanes

45 GP – 9 G – 21 A – 30 PTS, Tucson/Chicago/ Wilkes-Barre (AHL)

The third prospect in the Guentzel trade, Vasily Ponomaryov has a lot of upside to his game that will make Penguins fans excited to see what the future could hold for the former second-round pick of Carolina. After a strong rookie season with the Wolves of the AHL last season, Ponomarev bounced around with three teams in the AHL and once again had a solid showing.

While the goals did not come in the abundance they did last season, he showed a strong offensive game. He brings a high-level motor and work ethic to the Penguins’ system, along with some good playmaking abilities. He is not a player who will light the world on fire once he reaches the NHL level, but he could very well become a solid middle-six forward who can add second-tier scoring to the lineup.

3: G Joel Blomqvist – 2020 2nd Round, 52nd Overall

2023-24 Stats: 25-12-6, 2.16 GAA, .921 SV%, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

In his first full professional season, Blomqvist easily established himself as the top goaltending prospect that the Penguins have. He carried the load for most of the season for Wilkes-Barre in between the pipes and looked strong in doing so. His strong play in the first half of the season helped earn him the accolade of being an AHL All-Star.

In the second half of the season, Blomqvist’s play did not regress at all. He continued to look strong in the crease and helped carry Wilkes-Barre to a playoff berth. With the uncertainty of the Penguins’ goaltending situation heading into the offseason (Alex Nedeljkovic is a pending free agent), the strong play of Blomqvist this season could lead to him getting serious consideration to take over the role as backup to Tristan Jarry next season.

2: D Owen Pickering – 2022 1st Round, 21st Overall

2023-24 Stats: 59 GP – 7 G – 39 A – 46 PTS, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

The second-year captain for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Owen Pickering has not disappointed the Penguins organization or its fans who have followed him this season. The development that had been expected of the former first-round pick has taken place and he has looked every bit of a future top-four defenseman. The goal numbers may not touch double digits, but where Pickering excels is his playmaking abilities with the puck. Whether it’s on a rush through the neutral zone or in the offensive zone, he can find his teammates and get them in a good spot to be successful with the puck.

Pickering’s defensive play has looked solid this season as well. As mentioned before, the way that he has played and developed his game, there is no reason not to believe that he could easily be pushing for a spot on the Penguins’ roster in the coming seasons.

1: C Brayden Yager – 2023 1st Round, 14th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 57 GP – 35 G – 60 A – 95 PTS, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

By far, the Penguins’ top prospect, Brayden Yager, finished his 2023-24 regular season on a tear. The offensive game he has showcased this season has been at an elite level with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Whether it is his strong shot that he can get off rather quickly, or his playmaking abilities and hockey IQ, Yager has shown that he has all of the tools to become a successful player at the next level.

Brayden Yager, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins organization does not seem to be in a massive rush to bring the 19-year-old center to professional hockey, but he could be forcing their hand with how well he has performed. Not only has his play on the scoresheet been outstanding, but his sportsmanship on the ice was once again recognized by the WHL, winning the league’s sportsmanlike Player of the Year award.

His play has also translated very well into the playoffs for the Warriors. As of May 5, he has 20 points in 14 games, and he finds himself in the Western Conference Final of the WHL playoffs. If the Warriors and Yager can make it to the Memorial Cup at the end of the month, the number of eyes and expectations could very easily grow for him.

Penguins Have Some Pieces to Be Excited About

While the organization may not possess many prospects who will be top-tier players at the NHL level, it has enough in the system to keep fans excited for the future. Surely, Kyle Dubas and the rest of the management team and Penguins fans have their fingers crossed that they can find at least one or two prospects in the 2024 Draft who will make their way into a high spot in the organizational rankings very soon.