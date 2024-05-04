Canucks News & Rumors: Hughes, Tocchet, Demko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also, Quinn Hughes is a Norris Trophy finalist, while head coach Rick Tocchet is a Jack Adams finalist.

Canucks Best Predators, Play Oilers Next

The Canucks beat the Predators in six games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The two teams split the first two games before the Canucks took a 3-1 stranglehold. Nashville managed to survive Game 5 in Vancouver, winning 2-1, but the Canucks closed out the first-round matchup in Game 6.

Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks shakes hands with Jason Zucker of the Nashville Predators after a 1-0 win to end the series in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Canucks had three goaltenders step up for them throughout the series. Thatcher Demko won Game 1 before suffering an injury which kept him out for the remainder of the series. Casey DeSmith stepped in for Game 2 and 3, winning the latter game, but suffered a minor injury, which kept him out for Game 4. As a result, Artur Silovs took over, finishing the series and picking up the final two wins for the club.

The Canucks will now take on their division rival, the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games to make it to the second round. The two organizations have only played each other in the postseason twice, with the Oilers winning both matchups.

Hughes Named Norris Finalist

On May 1, 2024, the NHL announced the finalists for the Norris Trophy. Canucks captain Hughes was named one of the three nominees. Along with him, Colorado Avalanche defender Cale Makar and Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi were nominated. Makar and Josi both have won the award, while Hughes is a first-time finalist.

Hughes is coming off a career-best season, as he scored 17 goals and posted 92 points in 82 games. The captain led all defencemen in points, and even strength points with 54. He was in second for power-play points by a defenceman with 38 and fourth in plus/minus at plus-38. Hughes played a massive role in the Canucks success this season and the organization returning to the playoffs. He is the front-runner to win the award and could become the first blueliner in franchise history to receive the Norris

Tocchet a Jack Adam Finalist

Along with the captain, Tocchet was also named as a finalist for an award. The NHL announced Tocchet, Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness, and Nashville Predators bench boss Andrew Brunette are finalists for the Jack Adams Award.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tocchet played an instrumental role in turning the Canucks into a playoff team. The club held a 50-23-9 record, winning the Pacific Division title for the first time in 10 years.

“Honestly, it’s an organizational award for me,” Tocchet said. “I mean it’s the GM, the ownership, the assistant coaches, the players, like you’re a piece of the puzzle. I think it’s an organizational type of trophy. I’ve got a huge support group that helps me. That’s the way I look at it. I’m just thinking about the game tonight to be honest with you.”

Tocchet is a finalist for the first time. He became the Canucks head coach in Jan 2023 but coached the Arizona Coyotes for four seasons before. Tocchet has a great chance to win the award, and if he does, he’ll join Alain Vigneault (2007) and Pat Quinn (1992) as the third coach to do so in organization history.

Demko Returns to Ice

After rotating through three goalies in the first round due to injury, it seems Silovs has settled into the starting role for Vancouver. Silovs will likely start the first four to five games of the second round with Demko out. However, Demko returned to the ice on May 2 and skated again on May 3.

Demko’s return includes on-ice activity, but the goaltender is participating in invasive drills, according to Tocchet. His return would be a massive boost to the Canucks playoff run. However, Silovs is doing his part and keeping the club’s hopes alive.