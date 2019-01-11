PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia entered with a league-worst 36 points.

Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which lost for the third time in eight games. Tyler Seguin had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games. He has at least one point in every contest since he and Benn were harshly criticized by CEO Jim Lites on Dec. 28.

The 20-year-old Hart made his eighth start and improved to 3-4-1. He was solid all night and made a pair of key saves in the third period, stopping John Klingberg’s shot through a screen with nine minutes remaining and denying Alexander Radulov’s wrist shot from the hash marks about a minute later.

Hart is one of the NHL record-tying seven goalies Philadelphia has used this season.

The Flyers improved to 4-7-2 under interim coach Scott Gordon and got their fourth win in 17 games.

Benn ended Hart’s bid for his first career shutout when his wrist shot from the slot with 2:51 left went off the goalie’s glove.

The Flyers appeared to retake a two-goal lead 1:48 later, but Jakub Voracek’s apparent score was waived off after a video review due to goalie interference.

Konecny put the Flyers on the board 1:23 into the second period. Radko Gudas’ initial shot was stopped by Anton Khudobin. The rebound went to van Riemsdyk, whose backhanded pass to the crease was tipped home by Konecny.

Van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 when his deflection of Claude Giroux’s shot went off goalie Khudobin’s left skate, then defenceman Esa Lindell’s right skate before crossing the goal line.

Van Riemsdyk, who the Flyers signed to a five-year, $35 million contract this off-season, was bumped up to the first line after playing on the fourth line in Philadelphia’s 5-3 loss at Washington on Tuesday. He recorded his seventh goal in his 28th contest after setting a career high with 36 goals last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NOTES: The Stars return home Saturday to begin a six-game homestand against St. Louis. Dallas’ next road game isn’t until Feb. 2 at Nashville. … Dallas’ streak of consecutive games with a power-play goal ended at six. … The teams will play again in the second and final game of the season series on April 2 in Dallas. … Seguin has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his streak.

Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press