Flyers Finishing in the Murky Middle in 2025–26 Wouldn’t Be So Bad

While they didn’t exactly have an aggressive offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers made improvements. Adding depth and a hopeful top-line center in Trevor Zegras, the 2024–25 basement-dwellers might see a slight boost in the league’s standings this upcoming campaign.

For a team still needing young talent, gunning for a worse pick in the 2026 NHL Draft despite not yet being playoff-caliber seems like a nightmare—something that plagued them in the 2010s. However, the way I see it, briefly returning to the murky middle days of old wouldn’t be such a bad outcome.

Previewing the 2026 NHL Draft Class

At this stage, the Flyers have two big needs prospect-wise: a first-line center and at least one top-pairing defenseman. The good news for them is that the 2026 class appears to be filled with these talents. The difference between picking fifth and 10th, for example, may be quite minimal.

Centers to Keep an Eye On

Let’s start with the centers. By my count, there are three who rise above the rest: Viggo Björck, Tynan Lawrence, and Ryan Roobroeck. For the most part, none of them are projected to go first, second, or third overall in the class—it’s more winger-heavy at the very top. The centers’ stock could undoubtedly receive a bump, but one of them could slide to semi-murky middle standings territory.

I’ve already discussed the possibility of Björck joining the Flyers in some detail. Though he only stands 5-foot-9, his hockey sense and playmaking ability are high-end traits. With historic production at Sweden’s junior levels, his résumé is impressive. But largely due to his size, the possibility of him slipping is real.

If they haven’t already, Lawrence and Roobroeck may surpass Björck on most teams’ boards. As high as I am on the 17-year-old Swede, though, I can’t be upset with that. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament just started, but Lawrence has been a standout for me. His skill is undeniable, the production is there, and he’s one of the youngest players eligible for the upcoming class. Roobroeck also has the talent and production to back up being an early pick, and a 6-foot-4 frame.

With the number of great defensemen, which I’ll discuss, and wingers in this class, one of the centers is bound to fall. They’ll have to prove their upside in 2025–26, but everything those three have shown so far implies a bright future. Even if the Flyers are an 85-point team, no-man’s land in NHL terms, one of them might be on the board.

Defensemen to Keep an Eye On

The same goes for defensemen. Based on my early viewings, I think six defensemen have a top-pair ceiling: Carson Carels, Ryan Lin, Chase Reid, Daxon Rudolph, Keaton Verhoeff, and Xavier Villeneuve. This list can either shrink or expand as I watch more of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament, but the gist here is that I am quite fond of this year’s defensive class.

The Flyers have three young defensemen who I think could be top-pairing guys: Jamie Drysdale, prospect Spencer Gill, and Cam York. But those aren’t projections—they’re best-case scenarios. Philadelphia hasn’t had a truly elite defenseman since Kimmo Timonen, arguably. That could finally change. Verhoeff is the outlier of the six defenders mentioned, likely to be snatched right after unanimous first-overall pick Gavin McKenna. I’m intrigued by the other five, though.

If a murky middle finish awaits the Orange and Black, one of these defensemen will certainly be available to them. I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of them suffer a severe falloff—it happens all the time. Still, that possibility doesn’t change my optimism. This time last year, it was more or less Matthew Schaefer and everyone else. Today, Verhoeff is similarly superior to the rest, but the quality of “the rest” has risen substantially, in my eyes.

Flyers Avoiding the Basement Comes with Benefits

The Flyers could certainly use another Porter Martone-type draft pick. In fact, last season was an objective success for that alone—Matvei Michkov might have a superstar partner in crime. On the flip side, another miserable campaign will come with consequences.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Flyers are in the basement again, two things are likely true. First, the team’s brand-new coaching staff wouldn’t be an improvement on what they just had. From Michkov’s usage mismanagement to power-play and goaltending woes, the Orange and Black needed changes behind the bench. But after a summer where general manager Daniel Brière addressed the lineup’s biggest needs, finishing in the same spot is inexcusable. It would reflect poorly on the entire roster, and especially the coaches.

Secondly, another bad season would likely mean a lack of progression from the young guns. Drysdale struggles, Michkov doesn’t take the next step, Zegras can’t return to peak form, etc. It’d be quite problematic if those meant to drive the rebuild stagnate or regress.

Landing another early draft pick would be exciting for the Flyers. But the 2025–26 season is one where the “murky middle” might not be so bad for the Orange and Black.