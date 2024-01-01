Pickard Buying Oilers Time to Fix Goaltending Issues

It was no secret the Edmonton Oilers weren’t happy with their slow start to the 2023-24 season. They have since turned it around and find themselves fighting for a playoff spot again, but they had to make some tough decisions to be where they are now. The Oilers decided to change up their coaching staff by firing former head coach and assistant coach Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson and chose to hire Kris Knoblauch as the new head coach, with Paul Coffey joining the staff as an assistant coach. The other big change was sending down goaltender Jack Campbell and recalling Calvin Pickard to play backup behind Stuart Skinner.

Campbell joined the Oilers after he chose to depart the Toronto Maple Leafs following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and signed a massive five-year, $25 million contract. He was coming off a rather strong season where he played 49 games posting a 2.64 goals-against average (GAA) with a .914 save percentage (SV%). His solid season made him one of the most attractive free agents, and the Oilers made sure they were able to bring him in and gave him exactly what he wanted.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been what the Oilers needed at all. Last season, Campbell lost the starting job to Skinner and only played 36 games. In those 36 games, he posted a 3.41 GAA and a .888 SV%. While that wouldn’t be awful for a backup goaltender, he was being paid starting goaltender money and not doing well whatsoever. Entering the 2023-24 season, Campbell earned the starting job out of the gate after a solid pre-season but didn’t hold onto it for very long.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before he was sent down, Campbell played five games posting a 4.50 GAA with a .873 SV%, which wasn’t close to good enough. Since joining the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL) he has posted a 3.32 GAA with a .893 SV% and has since lost the starting job in the minors, solidifying Pickard’s spot in the NHL for the foreseeable future as Campbell continues to fall.

Now, back to Pickard. He hasn’t played nearly as many games as Skinner but he has played well in relief to give him the breaks he needs. While Pickard likely won’t be a permanent fix in the Oilers’ tandem, he has bought the team enough time to take a breather and take a longer look at the trade market rather than panicking and overpaying for a goaltender that may not be the right fit.

Surprisingly, Pickard has been exactly what the Oilers’ management needed, which is someone they can rely on who doesn’t have to play a bunch but when he does, he can do just enough to help his team win games. Thankfully, his play has been much better than what Campbell provided, and he has been a breath of fresh air between the pipes. It’s fairly likely the Oilers still try to make a move to upgrade between the pipes heading into the playoffs, but at least they don’t have to rush now.

What Is Next For The Oilers?

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding goaltenders this season including some talk about the Montreal Canadiens being open to moving one of their three goaltenders in the NHL right now, as well as the possibility that rebuilding teams like the San Jose Sharks or Chicago Blackhawks move their goalies at or near the trade deadline. Names like Jake Allen, Kappo Kahkonen, Sam Montembault, Mackenzie Blackwood, and Petr Mrazek could all be great additions to tandem with Skinner heading into the playoffs this season.

Hopefully, the Oilers make the right moves and can continue fighting their way up the Pacific Division and back into a playoff spot. They have the offensive skill to be able to make a run, they just need to focus on solving their goaltending issues because it isn’t the most promising in the league. While Pickard can provide enough to buy the Oilers a bit more time before they make a move, he isn’t the permanent answer and should be replaced sooner rather than later.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers are back in action on Tuesday (Jan. 2) in their first game of the new year in a battle against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers have been surprisingly good to start the 2023-24 season so it will be a good test for the Oilers, and it would be nice to see them get the win. The Oilers are strong enough to make the playoffs so hopefully, they make the right moves to make a deep run for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.