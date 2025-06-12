The Playoff Villains Who Can Save the Maple Leafs: Bennett, Marchand & Perry

Every offseason, Toronto Maple Leafs fans and analysts toss out wish lists of potential signings that could finally push the team over the hump. But if Toronto is truly serious about winning a Stanley Cup in 2026, there’s a clear and ruthless path forward. Forget finesse. Forget optics. Forget reputations. Forget the sheer speed and beauty of the game. The Maple Leafs should sign Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Corey Perry.

For those Maple Leafs fans interested in winning at all costs, this isn’t about popularity. It’s about results.

These 3 Are Built for NHL Playoff Hockey

What unites Bennett, Marchand, and Perry is simple: they thrive in the postseason. They hit, agitate, get under your skin, and most importantly, win. That nasty, relentless, grinding style of hockey isn’t something you flip on in April. It’s either in you or it’s not. And these three have it baked into their DNA.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sam Bennett, just 28, is leading the 2025 Playoffs in scoring. He might not dazzle in the regular season, but come spring, he becomes a wrecking ball with finish. His combination of scoring touch and physical play is rare, and it’s precisely the kind of game that has always caused the Maple Leafs problems.

Then there’s Marchand and Perry. Yes, they’re aging—Marchand is 37 and Perry is now 40—but they continue to elevate when it matters. They know every trick in the book, and they’ve used them all against Toronto. Imagine, just for once, those weapons being turned around for the Blue & White.

Where Bennett, Marchand, and Perry Rank in Postseason Goal-Scoring

If you’re looking for proof that Bennett, Marchand, and Perry are built for playoff hockey, look no further than the 2025 postseason scoring charts. Specifically, Bennett has exploded with 14 goals in 20 games, leading the playoffs in goal scoring while playing a physical, agitating style that wears down opponents.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Right behind him? Perry scored nine goals, and Marchand is just one back with eight, ranking among the top goal scorers this spring despite their age and limited ice time compared to younger stars. These aren’t just role players—they’re playoff drivers. Three of the NHL’s top five postseason goal scorers are Bennett, Perry, and Marchand. They don’t just show up in the playoffs—they take over.

Taking the Weapon Out of the Enemy’s Hands

There’s a second level to this argument: it’s not just about what these players can do for the Maple Leafs—it’s what they won’t be doing against them.

Marchand has made a career out of tormenting Toronto. He plays the villain better than anyone since Claude Lemieux. Perry has always been a playoff pest, showing up in late spring on every team he joins—Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and now the Edmonton Oilers. Bennett put Matthew Knies out of the postseason two years ago with a concussion. These guys aren’t just difficult opponents—they’re physical and psychological warfare in shoulder pads.

Signing them flips the script. It neutralizes threats that have haunted the team for years.

The Price Will Hurt—But Maybe That’s the Point

Let’s not sugarcoat it: these deals won’t be cheap. Bennett is about to cash in, and the older veterans will need enticing offers to uproot and commit to Toronto, especially with load management plans. The Maple Leafs would likely have to clear cap space, juggle roster spots, and accept the long-term risk to make this happen.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

But that’s what “all in” looks like. You don’t get playoff killers by bargain hunting. If the Maple Leafs want to change their playoff fate, they might need to spend like it. Think of it this way: would it be worse to overpay these players and finally win a Stanley Cup, or stay safe, miss out, and have to watch Marchand or Perry raise another banner with someone else? Are great regular seasons, with a “chance” to win every year, good enough?

Or, like their sister team, the Toronto Raptors, could the Maple Leafs go all in—mortgaging the future to win one Stanley Cup? It’s a real possibility. The Raptors made bold, uncomfortable moves to win in 2019, knowing it could cost them long-term stability. And it did. Since that championship, they’ve fallen into the NBA’s basement. The question to ask Raptors fans is, was it worth it?

Would that one shining moment – one Stanley Cup – make it all worthwhile? For the Maple Leafs, would fans make that trade? Winning one Stanley Cup could mean embracing short-term chaos, salary cap pain, and total rebuild over the following seven or eight seasons. But after decades of heartbreak, would one year of glory be enough? Maybe that’s the real question.

Why These Moves Could Work

If signed wisely, Bennett is still in his prime and could be a long-term piece. Marchand, nasty as ever, still produces offensively and brings leadership that no Maple Leafs core player has shown. Perry is a short-term addition that could bring veteran poise and playoff fire. He’s a “final piece” kind of player. Load manage him, limit his minutes, and then unleash him in April.

Would it be worth the Maple Leafs’ future to put Auston Matthews in the position of Mats Sundin—a franchise legend who gave everything, but never won it all?

(Mike Lynaugh Photography)

Combined, they shift Toronto’s entire playoff identity. They bring bite, edge, and a different kind of heartbeat.

All In or Still Halfway There?

If Toronto keeps its core intact and once again rolls into the postseason hoping things will “just go differently,” fans know what to expect. But if they’re ready to embrace a bolder, grittier vision—even one that’s very short-term and very uncomfortable—these three players could change everything.

They’ve tormented Toronto long enough. Maybe it’s time to hand them a Blue & White jersey and finally let someone else suffer for a change.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]