4 Potential Landing Spots For Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome

It’s been a peculiar year for Dylan Strome. The 2015 third-overall pick has been healthy scratched on numerous occasions and naturally, that has made him a name in the rumor mill. When the Chicago Blackhawks have actually played him, he has produced a bit, but still not to the level he’s capable of. In 20 contests, he has three goals, four assists and a minus-3 rating. Yet, when looking at his past success as a legitimate top-six forward, there certainly should be teams who would be willing to take a chance on him. These four clubs stand out the most as potential landing spots for the playmaker.

Boston Bruins

Every hockey fan knows that the Boston Bruins are looking for an upgrade down the middle. They lost David Krejci during the offseason and did not bring in a true top-six center through trade or free agency. Although Strome has had a rough go of things this campaign, he has shown in the past that he can handle the role. At a minimum, though, he would still be a welcomed addition to their third line.

Boston Bruins Bench Celebrates (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins make for an interesting potential landing spot, as Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade. Like Strome, he’s a former first-round pick who has struggled and certainly would benefit from a change of scenery. In 25 games this season, he has five goals to go along with three assists. However, he also has a 27-goal campaign on his resume to go along with two 40-point seasons. It also wouldn’t hurt Chicago to add another winger. Perhaps a deal involving these two could be a good move for both sides.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are on the hunt for an upgrade at the third-line center position. Ryan McLeod, Derek Ryan nor Kyle Turris have worked well in the role, so perhaps they could develop an interest in Strome. Keep in mind, he played with star forward Connor McDavid in juniors with the Erie Otters. They had fantastic chemistry then, so who’s to say it couldn’t translate to the NHL level?

Related: 3 Blackhawks Free Agents Most Likely to Return in 2022-23

It was just two years ago when Strome recorded a respectable 38 points in 58 games. During the 2018-19 campaign, he also had a very impressive 51 points in 58 games after being traded by the Arizona Coyotes. When seeing as how Edmonton has a plethora of strong offensive weapons on their roster, it seems very possible that he could find his old scoring touch there. As for a potential piece heading the other way in a potential deal, Kailer Yamamoto could intrigue the Blackhawks.

Anaheim Ducks

Before the start of the 2021-22 regular season, most fans believed that the Anaheim Ducks would be at the bottom of the NHL standings. They did not make any big additions during the offseason and had a 17-30-9 record last season. Yet, they are proving everyone wrong thus far in this campaign, as they are 17-9-7 and second in the Pacific Division. If they keep this excellent play-up, they will surely be buyers at the deadline. Strome could be a perfect fit for them when looking at their current group.

Anaheim Ducks’ Sam Steel celebrates with the bench (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Ducks would benefit from adding another center. This is especially the case when remembering that Ryan Getzlaf is nearing the end of his career. Strome, on the other hand, is still just 24 years old and could fit into their otherwise young core. With the way the Ducks have been exceeding expectations, he could certainly be a player worth exploring for their possible playoff run.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Much like the Ducks, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been playing far better than many expected. At this time, they have a 15-13-1 record but are sixth in the Metropolitan Division. However, they certainly aren’t out of the hunt for a wild card spot, as they have games in hand over many of the teams that they need to catch. Strome could be a strong option for them because they are in need of another offensively gifted forward.

When it comes to the center position, the Blue Jackets aren’t necessarily the strongest. Having a trio of him, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic as their top centers would certainly make them look better on paper. When it comes to their placements in the lineup, they could ultimately switch them up anywhere on the top three lines. If the Blue Jackets were to fall off from here, Strome could still work next season, too. He will still be a restricted free agent due to his young age.

It will be interesting to see if the Blackhawks decide to move Strome before this year’s trade deadline. The possibility has been talked about since the offseason, but an actual move has yet to come into fruition. It seems that a fresh start could ultimately be the best thing for him, but until then, he will have to continue trying to find his scoring touch in Chicago.