NHL Fines Predators’ Ryan Johansen $5,000 for Elbowing

December 4th, 2019

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point during the Lightning’s 3-2 overtime win.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday, which is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Johansen elbowed Point at 9:07 of the second period of Tuesday’s game. He was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.

