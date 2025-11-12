Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blackhawks- 11/12/2025

The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend their win streak to four as they welcome the New Jersey Devils to the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (11-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk — Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)

Status report

Gritsyuk, who finished the Devils’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday on the top line, will remain there, with Noesen moving down

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Colton Dach

Ryan Donato — Oliver Moore — Ilya Mikheyev

Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Dickinson, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game … Burakovsky did not take part in the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. Slaggert, a forward, will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He’ll play if Burakovsky is unable.