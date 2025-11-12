Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blackhawks- 11/12/2025

by

The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend their win streak to four as they welcome the New Jersey Devils to the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (11-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk — Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)

Status report

Gritsyuk, who finished the Devils’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday on the top line, will remain there, with Noesen moving down 

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Colton Dach
Ryan Donato — Oliver Moore — Ilya Mikheyev
Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Dickinson, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game … Burakovsky did not take part in the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. Slaggert, a forward, will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He’ll play if Burakovsky is unable.

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Leave a Comment