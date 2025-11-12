Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blackhawks- 11/12/2025

The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend their win streak to four as they welcome the New Jersey Devils to the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (11-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsysuk — Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)
Status report
Gritsyuk, who finished the Devils’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday on the top line, will remain there, with Noesen moving down
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Colton Dach
Ryan Donato — Oliver Moore — Ilya Mikheyev
Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Dickinson, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game … Burakovsky did not take part in the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. Slaggert, a forward, will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He’ll play if Burakovsky is unable.