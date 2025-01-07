Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Lightning – 1/7/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (24-14-2) at LIGHTNING (20-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSUN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Juha Jaaska
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Kotchetkov is excepted to start after Tokarski made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 4-3 OT Win Over Pittsburgh
- Hurricanes Defeat Penguins 4-3 in Overtime to Complete Regular Season Sweep
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 1/5/25
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … There were no other announced lineup changes.
Latest for THW: