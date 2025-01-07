Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Lightning – 1/7/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (24-14-2) at LIGHTNING (20-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSUN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Juha Jaaska

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Kotchetkov is excepted to start after Tokarski made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … There were no other announced lineup changes.

