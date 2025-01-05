Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 1/5/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (17-17-6) at HURRICANES (23-14-2)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves – Kris Letang

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Owen Pickering

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body)

Status report

Letang practiced fully Saturday and could returning after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Tomasino, a forward, continues to be evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

