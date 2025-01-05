Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 1/5/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (17-17-6) at HURRICANES (23-14-2)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves – Kris Letang
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Owen Pickering
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body)
Status report
Letang practiced fully Saturday and could returning after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Tomasino, a forward, continues to be evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Panthers Even Season Series With Penguins Following 3-2 Shootout Win
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Panthers – 1/3/25
- 10 Greatest Pittsburgh Penguins in Franchise History
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- Filip Gustavsson and Wild Shut Out the Hurricanes 4-0
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Hurricanes – 1/4/25
- Hurricanes Start 2025 with a 3-1 Win Over the Panthers