Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Bruins – 1/7/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Boston Bruins tonight at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (24-12-3) at BRUINS (20-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid – Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman

Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday morning. … Perry comes in for Ryan, a center, which moves Janmark down from his regular spot at third-line left wing

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

