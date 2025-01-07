Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Bruins – 1/7/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Boston Bruins tonight at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (24-12-3) at BRUINS (20-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid – Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday morning. … Perry comes in for Ryan, a center, which moves Janmark down from his regular spot at third-line left wing
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: None
Status report
The Bruins are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.
