Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Wings – 1/7/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at the Little Caesars Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (19-17-2) at RED WINGS (17-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Adam Gaudette
Cole Reinhardt — Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Mads Sogaard, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
The Senators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Senators’ Ullmark Should Play in 4 Nations Face-Off Despite Injury Risk
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs
- Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Amadio, JBD & Goaltending
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Status report
Petry will miss his second straight game; Red Wings coach Todd McLennan said the defenseman is unlikely to resume skating until the weekend.
Latest for THW: