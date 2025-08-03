Projecting the Blue Jackets’ 2025-26 Power Play Units

The Columbus Blue Jackets finished the 2024–25 NHL season with a power play success rate of 19.5%, placing them 22nd overall in the NHL. The power play struggled in the final two months of the season during their playoff push, failing to generate momentum when it mattered most.

Over the six-game losing streak in March, the power play scored zero goals, a big part of why the team couldn’t catch back up in the playoff race, despite a six-game winning streak to end the season.

Columbus closed with a final record of 40–33–9, collecting 89 points and finishing fourth in the Metropolitan Division, the closest they’ve been to making the playoffs since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. They fell just two points behind the New Jersey Devils for the final Metropolitan Divisional spot and two points shy of the Montreal Canadiens for the second Eastern Conference wild card, converting 12.5% of their power-play chances in their final 16 games.

Now let’s take a look at how the Blue Jackets ran their power play, the units they ran with, and what to expect in 2025–26.

Power-Play Units to End Last Season

Below was the top power-play unit the coaching staff ran with to close out last season.

Boone Jenner – Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Zach Werenski – Kent Johnson

Monahan is the clutch faceoff man who can win a high percentage of draws, and Jenner can also slot in on the dot when needed. At the point, Werenski is great at walking the blue line, firing heavy wrist shots through traffic, allowing his own teammates to open up shooting lanes.

Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at this unit’s best stretches last season, they excelled at getting pucks on net and creating second and third-chance opportunities. They screened goalies well and drew a solid amount of power plays all season. The power play was rolling in November and December, scoring nearly every game over those two months. While it was rolling, players would attack the zone and dump well back to the blue line, making it hard for penalty killers to stay in position and even get set up at times.

Columbus typically set up with three players across the middle and two at the points; once the puck was in motion, one forward crashed the net front (Jenner), while three others cycled in a row in the middle, with another at the blue line, essentially a 1-3-1 style.

Down the stretch, Columbus couldn’t get clean zone entries or hang onto the puck in the offensive end. The healthy mix of one-man and four-man drop looks that sparked their power play earlier in the season dried up, and they fell into predictable patterns that penalty killers took advantage of.

Their shots rarely got through traffic, as opponents blocked attempts and found easy clears. With the attack stalled on the perimeter, the Blue Jackets couldn’t crash the net, leaving them frustrated.

Here was the second power-play unit the coaching staff put on the ice in the back half of last season.

Yegor Chinakhov – Adam Fantilli – Dmitri Voronkov

Ivan Provorov – Denton Mateychuk

They didn’t see much ice time, like most second units, but faced the same struggles for the most part.

Projecting the 2025-26 Power-Play Units

I don’t see any changes coming to the first power-play unit; the switch happens in the second unit for me.

Projected First Unit:

Jenner – Monahan – Marchenko

Werenski – Johnson

Projected Second Unit:

Cole Sillinger – Fantilli – Voronkov

Mateychuk – Dante Fabbro

With Chinakhov’s future in Columbus uncertain, I’d slot in Sillinger, but if Chinakhov remains, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him rotate in and out of the second unit.

I’d swap in Fabbro and rotate out Provorov, banking on Mateychuk’s offensive upside.

Mateychuk had a few big goals last season and plays a defensively sound game, whereas Provorov’s push up the ice sometimes made him a liability to odd-man rushes. That offensive upside pushed Mateychuk into PP2 for me.

The second power-play unit doesn’t see as much ice time, obviously, but I expect those three defensemen to rotate in and out throughout the season.

Consistency and climbing into the NHL’s top 15 to 20 power plays will be very important going forward. Special teams as a whole will always be important, especially in close games late with a small margin for error, so improvements are needed if this team is to finally get back into the playoffs.

Stay tuned for my preview of the penalty kill next here at The Hockey Writers.