Prospects News & Rumors: Holloway, Raymond & Goncalves

The Edmonton Oilers have signed their top prospect Dylan Holloway to a standard three-year, entry-level contract after he starred for the University of Wisconsin this season. The Detroit Red Wings signed their fourth-overall pick Lucas Raymond to an entry-level contract after his season in Sweden came to an end. Tampa Bay Lightning second-rounder Gage Goncalves continued his impressive start to the 2020-21 WHL season with another four-point game.

Oilers Sign Dylan Holloway

The Oilers announced that they’ve agreed to a standard three-year, entry-level contract for forward Dylan Holloway. Drafted 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season as a freshman in the NCAA with Wisconsin. He recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 35 games played. He followed that up with an even more impressive sophomore year this past season. In 23 games played, he amassed 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points, which ranked fifth in NCAA scoring and fourth in points per game among players who made 10 or more appearances. He was named to the NCAA (B1G) First All-Star Team and NCAA (West) Second All-American Team. He was also named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

In a press release by the team, he had this to say about the potential of playing for the Oilers in the near future and what he hopes to bring to the team.

It’s pretty exciting to think about playing alongside players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the future. I’m just hoping I can bring a valuable role to the team and develop into the best player I can be to help the team win games.

He also represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship where he won a silver medal and posted one goal and one assist in six games played. He is still recovering from a thumb injury that he sustained at the end of the year. He will continue to rehab from surgery and receive treatment for the time being. He will likely be with the Oilers for the 2021-22 season.

Red Wings Lock Up Lucas Raymond

The Red Wings announced that they’ve agreed to a standard three-year, entry-level contract for Swedish winger Lucas Raymond. Drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). As a rookie, he amassed four goals and six assists for 10 points in 33 games played. He began that season in Sweden’s junior league, the J20 SuperElit, where he recorded three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in nine games played. This past season, he missed 18 games due to injury, but still finished 10th in team scoring with six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 34 games played. He also ranked fourth in SHL scoring among junior-aged players.

He also represented Sweden at the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships. During the 2020 tournament he won a bronze medal and recorded two goals and two assists for four points in seven games played. In 2021, he co-led Sweden in scoring with two goals and three assists for five points in five games played. His contract begins in the 2021-22 season, so we won’t see him in the NHL this season. However, it’s likely he could start next season in the NHL with the Red Wings.

Goncalves Records Four-Point Night

Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves recorded his second four-point effort of the season last night in the Everett Silvertips 5-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. He has been one of the most dangerous players for the Silvertips all season and sits second in team scoring with 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in 13 games played. He has points in six of his last seven games in which he’s amassed six goals and seven assists for 13 points. He only trails Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Fonstad in team scoring.

Drafted 62nd overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season in the WHL with the Silvertips. It was his second full season with the team and he exploded with 33 goals and 38 assists for 71 points in 60 games played. It was an impressive jump from the one goal and 14 assists he had in 67 games as a rookie the season prior. He finished second in team scoring behind Anaheim Ducks prospect Bryce Kindopp. He played in one game for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season and registered an assist before being sent to the WHL.