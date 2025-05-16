Pundit Suggests 6 Potential Offseason Trade Destinations for Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere

The New York Rangers are likely going to try and put their 2024-25 season behind them after a disastrous campaign and shift their focus onto the offseason and try to improve their roster so that they can make a playoff run next season. One player who has had his name come up in trade rumors, yet again, is forward Alexis Lafreniere. In a recent article posted by Bleacher Report, six potential trade destinations for the young forward were suggested. While no indications have been made that the team is trying to move on from Lafreniere, it’s no surprise his name has come up again, considering his value and potential trade returns could entice the Rangers to make a deal.

Lafreniere, who is 23 years old, scored 17 goals and added 28 assists for 45 points through 82 games this season. While it was a bit of a slow season offensively, he still played well at both ends of the ice and was a solid producer. Throughout his career, he has scored 92 goals and added 101 assists for 193 points through 380 games, which comes out to a 0.51 points-per-game average. While his point production dipped slightly, that shouldn’t call for him to be traded right away. The Rangers might be able to get a solid trade package in return for him, but they shouldn’t look to give up on him this early in his career.

Six Teams Suggested as Potential Trade Destinations

The six teams suggested by the pundit are the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Utah Mammoth, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are probably the strongest team out of the six listed and are the closest to contending for a Stanley Cup, so it makes sense they would be interested in adding even more scoring depth to theirt lineup. The article suggests a trade package that includes Marco Rossi in return, which could work, but Rossi’s contract status may turn many teams away if the Wild look to trade him, unless an agreement is in place before the move.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Mammoth, Flames, Ducks, and Blackhawks all missed the playoffs this season and could look to spend big this summer as they try to move back into the playoff picture, and they all have the money to spend to make a massive trade work. They also all have the future assets to entice the Rangers into making a move with them, and Lafreniere would likely become a top-six forward with all four of those teams.

The most enticing idea suggested in the article is the connection to the Canadiens as a potential fit. Considering the Quebec connection, Lafreniere could be interested in going to play for the Habs and could be rejuvenated by a fresh start closer to home. The Canadiens do also have the assets to make a deal work, and he would likely step into a second-line role right away. The Habs made it to the playoffs this season and are close to being considered serious contenders, and adding a player of Lafreniere’s caliber could help them get over the hump.

As of right now, there is no indication that Lafreniere is on his way out. Things can change at any moment as we have seen in the NHL previously, and I am sure the Rangers will consider every possibility as they try to bounce back from a rough season, but I would be surprised if he got moved this summer. Time will tell, but if he does get moved for whatever reason, these six teams do all make sense in some way.

