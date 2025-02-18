Pundit Suggests Outrageous Trade Between Rangers & Ducks

The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks sent shockwaves around the NHL earlier this season when they made a trade involving a long-time member of the Rangers’ blue line. The Ducks acquired Jacob Trouba, who was the captain of the Rangers at the time, in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. In a recent article from a trusted pundit, Larry Brooks of the New York Post, an outrageous trade proposal between the two teams was suggested as he believes they should try and make another deal work. The trade was the Rangers trading forward Alexis Lafreniere to the Ducks in exchange for forward Trevor Zegras.

Lafreniere, who is 23 years old, has scored 14 goals and added 18 assists for 32 points through 55 games this season. Throughout his career, the former first-overall selection has scored 89 goals and added 91 assists for 180 points through 353 games which comes out to a 0.51 points-per-game average. He started his NHL career slower than expected but had begun to establish himself as a solid two-way forward who can play anywhere in the lineup. He also earned a massive seven-year extension with the Rangers worth $7.45 million annually that will take him through the 2031-32 season.

Related: Rangers News & Rumors: 4 Nations, Vesey & Smith Trade Talks

Zegras, who is also 23 years old, has scored six goals and added nine assists for 15 points through 32 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 61 goals and added 108 assists for 169 points through 243 games which comes out to a 0.70 points-per-game average. He has established himself as one of the flashiest players in the NHL right now, but his defensive game has fans questioning his value. He has started to slow down offensively as well but is only extended through the 2025-26 season.

Pundit’s Trade Proposal Makes Zero Sense to Rangers

The Rangers are trying to get into the playoffs after a sluggish start to their 2024-25 campaign. Making this deal makes zero sense for them, as they would be downgrading at forward and losing a player that fits well with the team’s current scheme and situation. Zegras isn’t a bad player by any means and could use a change of scenery, and I don’t think many people would be opposed to bringing him in as a depth piece to see if he can turn his career around and become the superstar he was projected to be. However, moving Lafreniere for him doesn’t make sense.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lafreniere could also fit in well with the Ducks, but the deal would need so many more pieces added before it becomes logical. The Rangers would be getting draft picks and prospects back on top of Zegras in any trade for Lafreniere, not just a one-for-one swap. The only benefit a one-for-one swap has for the Rangers is the fact it clears up some cap space down the line, but with the Trouba deal earlier this season as well as some other moves, they’re expected to have around $16.5 million in cap space for the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Either way, this trade proposal makes no sense. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Rangers and Ducks both be active on the trade market heading toward the deadline, even with Zegras being a potential player of interest for the Rangers, but a deal is going to look completely different if one happens at all. The deal that Brooks suggested is outrageous, and will never happen.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.