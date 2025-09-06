Rangers 2025-26 Preseason Preview

After a disaster of a season, the New York Rangers will look to get back to the playoffs in 2025–26. Expectations remain high, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding the roster heading into camp. The preseason, which begins in just a few weeks, will offer the first glimpse at how this group responds and who might rise to the occasion. The Rangers will play six games, and fans will get a real opportunity to see many of the organization’s top prospects suit up in Rangers blue. From Gabe Perreault to Adam Sýkora, several young players will be looking to prove they belong on the NHL roster. They will have the opportunity to plead their case on the ice.

Rangers’ Preseason Schedule

The Rangers will play six preseason games between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, facing off against a mix of teams in the northeast. They open the slate on Sunday, Sept. 21, with an afternoon matchup on the road against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Rangers return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Boston Bruins in their preseason home opener.

Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Next up is another home game on Thursday, Sept. 25, when the Rangers welcome the New York Islanders to MSG. After that, they head across town for a rematch with the Islanders on Monday, Sept. 29, this time at UBS Arena in Long Island. On Thursday, Oct. 2, the Rangers will play their final home game of the preseason, a second matchup with the Devils at Madison Square Garden. The preseason wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 4, with a road trip to Boston for a matinée against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Related: The Case for Mika Zibanejad to Be the Rangers’ Third-Line Center This Season

The first four games will highlight the veterans as well as prospects, but as the preseason goes on, fans will see what the opening roster might look like in the last two games.

Players to Watch

Gabe Perreault

All eyes will be on Perreault, the Rangers’ top prospect and 2023 first-round pick. After a dominant sophomore season at Boston College, he signed his entry-level contract in the spring and even made his NHL debut at the tail end of last season. He brings high-end vision and offensive instincts, and he’ll get every chance to prove he’s NHL-ready. A strong camp could push him into a top-six role sooner than expected.

Brennan Othmann

Brennan Othmann is entering a critical season. The 2021 first-round pick has had stretches of solid American Hockey League (AHL) play and a brief NHL look, but this preseason could be his last opportunity to cement himself as a full-time NHLer with the Rangers. His shot, physicality, and willingness to play in traffic give him middle-six potential. If he can show consistency on both sides of the puck, he should earn a spot on the opening night roster.

Brett Berard

Brett Berard might be flying under the radar compared to some of the bigger names, but his motor, tenacity, and defensive responsibility make him a legitimate bottom-six candidate. He stood out with the Hartford Wolf Pack and during his stint with the Rangers last season. He could earn middle-six minutes if he has a strong camp.

Adam Sýkora

This is a huge preseason for Sýkora. Drafted in the second round back in 2022, he’s now entering his fourth year in the organization, and the pressure is on. His high-energy game and defensive upside have always been there, but if he doesn’t take a real step toward cracking the NHL roster this fall, his long-term future in New York could come into question. He’s the type of player who needs to show he can be trusted in a bottom-six role and contribute on the penalty kill.

Dylan Roobroeck

A longshot to make the team this season, Dylan Roobroeck is still worth watching. At 6-foot-7, he’s an imposing center with soft hands and a growing two-way game. His development path may be longer, but this preseason will be a valuable experience in showing how he stacks up against NHL-caliber competition.

Dylan Garand

Dylan Garand isn’t battling for an NHL job right now, as Jonathan Quick is firmly locked in as Igor Shesterkin’s backup, but this preseason is still important for his development. The 23-year-old had a strong season in Hartford and remains one of the more intriguing goalie prospects in the system. A good showing in exhibition games could boost his value as a potential trade chip or position him to step in if an injury opens up a spot. Long term, he could still be in the mix to back up Shesterkin once Quick retires.

Looking Forward

The preseason won’t make or break the Rangers’ season, but it will go a long way in shaping the roster. For young players like Perreault, Sýkora, and Othmann, these six games are more than just tune-ups. They’re auditions. The veterans will get their reps, but all eyes will be on the prospects trying to break through. If any of them seize the opportunity, it could change the direction of the season before it even begins.