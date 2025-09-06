Ex-Maple Leafs Forward Marner Not Wrong to Mention Received Threats

Though he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights shortly before free agency began, Mitch Marner continues to be the main talking point amongst Toronto Maple Leafs media and fans. That’s no surprise, of course, as the 28-year-old has been one of the NHL’s biggest point producers since coming into the NHL in 2016-17.

Though Marner is a big loss in terms of his production in the regular season, some are seeing him moving on as a win for the Maple Leafs. His playoff struggles over the years resulted in heavy criticism, which was more than fair given the amount of money he was commanding.

What also makes it seem like it could be a win for the Maple Leafs is that it was clear something had to change. After all, it wasn’t just Marner struggling in the playoffs, but the entire team in general. They needed a big shift to try and change the narrative surrounding their group, and by moving Marner, they have done so.

Another big critique of Marner’s is that he didn’t seem to handle the heavy pressure all too well. He has had several comments over the years that have rubbed the fan base the wrong way, some of which have certainly affected his legacy as a Maple Leaf.

Now, even though he’s no longer a member of the Maple Leafs, Marner is continuing to be criticized by many in Toronto, yet again for some recent comments he made. The 28-year-old recently did an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters, which has created some major discussion. While other criticism of Marner is warranted, those upset about this recent interview should reconsider their opinion.

Marner Voiced a Reasonable Concern

When speaking with Masters, Marner was very open and honest about the criticism he faced, particularly this past season. Though he didn’t seem to have any issue with fans who critiqued his play, he did take aim at some, albeit a small few, who threatened his and his family’s safety.

“I get a phone call probably five or so minutes after [getting home from this past season’s playoff exit] from my wife’s father,” Marner explained. “He goes, ‘I just want to let you know we’ve got a few people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online saying that if people want to come pay [you] their goodbyes, here’s the address.’”

“It was tough. We kind of dealt with that the last two years. The market is very passionate; they love their team. I know it. I was born and raised there. I’ve been a part of Leafs Nation for a long time. When your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Marner also revealed that he and his family had full-time security at their house for roughly two weeks following this past season’s playoff loss to the Florida Panthers. It was a harsh reminder of the unfortunate realities athletes are forced to endure from some, albeit a small selection, who take things too far.

Important Issue Brought to Light

Some have criticized Marner for his recent comments, suggesting that he’s trying to make an excuse for why he chose not to re-sign with the Maple Leafs. Some have even claimed he made the comments for pity in an attempt to tone down some of the criticism he’s received. While it’s impossible to say whether or not that is part of the reason why he brought this up, he shouldn’t be faulted for bringing it to light.

This isn’t something that only Marner has gone through. Several athletes, in the NHL and many other professional sports, are subject to this sort of treatment from time to time. Though they likely just come from individuals blowing off steam or perhaps messing with the respective athlete, receiving threats directed at yourself and your family would be extremely unsettling. Let’s hope that Marner bringing this issue to light can have those who send these messages take a step back and think before hitting send going forward.