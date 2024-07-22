Rangers’ Brennan Othmann Can Contribute in 2024-25

During the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers opted to keep Brennan Othmann, one of their top prospects, in the American Hockey League (AHL) rather than playing him on the fourth line. The young winger should have a legitimate shot to make the opening night lineup and he can contribute in the NHL this season.

Othmann’s Rise as a Prospect

The Rangers drafted Othmann 16th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 17 goals and 16 assists in 55 games for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2019-20 season. He then played for Olten EHC in Switzerland during the COVID-19 pandemic and finished with seven goals and nine assists in 34 games. He returned to the Firebirds in 2021-22 and broke out with 50 goals and 47 assists in 66 games.

Othmann showed a willingness to get to the front of the net and also showcased an impressive shot. Though he was not a very fast skater, he was poised with the puck, made smart decisions, and capitalized on his scoring chances. During the 2022-23 season, he was traded to the Peterborough Petes and he helped them win the OHL championship, finishing with eight goals and 17 assists in 23 playoff games.

Last season Othmann made the transition to the AHL and had a good first season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He continued to produce offensively and also showed that he was willing to play with physicality. He was a weapon on the power play and led the team with 10 goals on the man advantage. He also finished second on the team in goals (21) and points (49) while playing in 67 games. He helped them make the playoffs and had one goal and four assists in 10 playoff games.

Brennan Othmann made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers last season.

Othmann got a brief taste of the NHL last season, playing in three games for the Rangers, though he only averaged 9:05 in ice time per game and then went back down to the AHL. He did manage six shots and six hits in those three games and did not look overmatched physically.

The Rangers’ Group of Forwards

This offseason, the Rangers lost Jack Roslovic and Alexander Wennberg, two forwards that they acquired at the trade deadline last season. Both struggled with the Blueshirts but did provide a few big moments in the postseason. Roslovic played right wing on the first line while Wennberg centered the third line and contributed on the penalty kill.

The Rangers have struggled to find an effective right winger for their top line which includes Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. They acquired veteran right winger Reilly Smith in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason. The 33-year-old had 13 goals and 27 assists in 76 games last season and will likely get a shot on the top line for his new team.

Smith had a significant drop off in production last season after he had 56 points while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23. Young Rangers’ forward Kaapo Kakko had just 19 points in 61 games last season after he had 40 points in 82 games in 2022-23. Filip Chytil played in just 10 games for them last season due to a suspected concussion.

The Rangers enter the season with a lot of question marks at forward and that creates an opportunity for Othmann. If he plays well in the preseason, he could certainly earn a spot in the opening night lineup, most likely on the third line. However, if he plays well and other forwards struggle he could play a bigger role as the season progresses.

For Othmann and the Rangers Moving Forward

Over the past few seasons, the Rangers have struggled to get the most out of their forward prospects but Alexis Lafreniere broke out last season and Othmann is capable of contributing this season. He had a productive first season in the AHL and can add skill to the lineup while still playing with grit.