Rangers’ Brennan Othmann Facing Make-or-Break Season

The New York Rangers are looking to put last season behind them and use this season to get back on track and make it back to the playoffs. One of the players who is looking to help make an impact and earn himself a full-time roster spot is Brennan Othmann. He’s had a cup of coffee in the NHL so far in his career, but has yet to make a name for himself. Now entering his fifth season with the organization, this is make-or-break time for him; he either needs to prove he can play consistently at the NHL level or, if he can’t, it might be time to move on for him.

Othmann Already Four Years Past His Draft Year

The Rangers drafted Othmann 16th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. When he was drafted, it was seen as a reach by the Rangers, as he did not have a great season during his draft year. He played 34 games with Olten EHC in the second-tier Swiss League, scoring seven goals and tallying 16 points. Many were unsure if he was a player who was worth using a first-round pick on, but over the next few years, he increased his stock within the organization and worked his way up to being one of the top prospects in the team’s farm system.

He played the next season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Flint Firebirds, playing in 66 games, scoring 50 goals, and tallying 97 points. He went on to record nine goals and record 24 points in 17 playoff games that season. The following season, he split time between two teams in the OHL, the Firebirds and the Peterborough Petes, playing in 66 games, recording 29 goals and 67 points. While it was a down season compared to the season prior, he went on to record eight goals and 25 points in 23 playoff games. He finally made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, recording 21 goals and 49 points in 67 games .

Othmann Yet to Make an Impact in the NHL

During the 2023-24 season, Othmann made his NHL debut. He played in only three games and didn’t record a point, but it was nice to finally see him get some experience playing in the top league in the world. He was given very little ice time during these games, going from 12:26 in his first game to 7:16 in the second and finally 7:33 in his last. He wasn’t really given a chance to show what he can do, but maybe he also wasn’t fully ready to make the jump to the NHL just yet. He started last season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, but suffered an injury that kept him out for a long period of time. When he did come back, he was able to get another chance to play in the NHL.

He got to play 22 games with the Rangers last season, but has yet to score his first NHL goal. He did record two assists, but once again, his offensive game has yet to break through. This time, he had opportunities to play with some of the team’s top players, as he was on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Even with this chance, he still didn’t look like a player who could play consistently in the NHL, and now, entering this season, he is still fighting for a roster spot.

Othmann Has Not Looked Great in Preseason So Far

While Othmann has only played in one preseason game at the time of this writing, it was not a great first impression for him. He had a turnover that led to a goal for the New Jersey Devils, and later on in the game, he hit a player in the head and received a five-minute major. That was not the kind of game you want to have if you are trying to show head coach Mike Sullivan that you deserve a spot on the team. He looked slower than other players and was not a threat while on the ice. However, he has more games to show that this was a one-off.

New York Rangers Brennan Othmann (Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

It also does not help his case that a player with whom he’s fighting for a roster spot, Gabe Perreault, had an amazing game, scoring a goal and looking dominant . Another player he’s in competition with and also played games in the NHL last season, Brett Berard, looked like a better player than Othmann as well. These three players are likely fighting for only one roster spot, and if you had to choose now, Othmann would likely be at the bottom of the list.

Othmann is going to be a very interesting player to watch as the rest of the preseason goes along. He is going to need to step up his game big time if he wants to earn himself a roster spot because right now, he has not shown why he deserves a spot. His stock from his draft year to now has gone up big time, but that doesn’t mean anything if he can’t make an impact at the NHL level. This season is going to be make-or-break for Othmann, and the Rangers hope he can be a player they can build around over the next few years. However, he needs to show them why they should have faith in him.