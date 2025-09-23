Edmonton Oilers Sign Vasily Podkolzin to 3-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers got a key extension out of the way on Sept. 23. While the team is still eagerly awaiting Connor McDavid’s decision, Vasily Podkolzin is officially locked up. The 24-year-old winger signed a three-year deal worth $2.95 million, which will start in the 2026–27 season.

PODZ‼️



The #Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.95 million. pic.twitter.com/ignYoUR9VO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 23, 2025

On the surface, this is only a fine deal for the Oilers. Across a full 82-game slate last season, Podkolzin recorded eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points—worthy of an annual $2.95 million cap hit, but not much more. However, the former Vancouver Canuck is more than point-scoring.

Podkolzin’s value comes in his versatility. He can serve in a bottom-six role if needed, but he was also one of Leon Draisaitl’s most common linemates at 5-on-5 last season. The German superstar spent 42.07% of his ice time at five-a-side action with Podkolzin, per Natural Stat Trick.

While Podkolzin may never be a high-end point-scorer, he has complementary upside even next to one of the best players in the world. His physicality and speed showcase his motor, something that clearly proved valuable for Draisaitl. In 2025–26 and beyond, we may see that duo reunite. For a cost of $2.95 million per season, that’s a potential steal for Edmonton.