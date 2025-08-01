Rangers Need Their Fourth Line to Set the Tone in 2025-26

The New York Rangers had a disappointing 2024-25 season, as many of their top players struggled. However, when healthy and available, their fourth line of Sam Carrick, Adam Edstrom, and Matt Rempe was a strength. Jonny Brodzinski also stepped up and had an impressive season in a bottom-six role. This season, New York needs their fourth line to be a strength and set the tone for them with physical but disciplined play.

Young Forwards: Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe

The Rangers selected Edstrom in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and after spending a few seasons playing in Sweden, he spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He had 11 goals and five assists in 40 games in the AHL, earned a call-up to the NHL, and had two goals and no assists in 11 games for New York.

Edstrom spent all of the 2024-25 season in the NHL and showed impressive speed to get in on the forecheck. At 6-foot-7, he was a physical presence, and opposing defensemen had trouble moving him from the front of the net. He was reliable defensively but struggled to score early in the season. He finished with three goals and one assist in his final 10 games, but a lower-body injury in a loss to the Bruins on Feb. 1 ended his season. He finished with five goals, four assists, and 94 hits in 51 games.

Adam Edstrom, New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Rangers drafted Rempe in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and like Edstrom, he made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season. He had eight goals and four assists in 43 games with the Wolf Pack and had one goal, one assist, and 50 hits in 17 games with New York while averaging just 5:38 in ice time per game. He also had one goal and no assists in 11 playoff games, but averaged just 6:07 in ice time per game.

Last season, Rempe finished with three goals, five assists, and 117 hits in 42 games while averaging 8:30 in ice time per game. At 6-foot-9, at his best, he was a net front presence, effective on the forecheck, and set the tone physically. However, he also took some bad penalties and crossed the line a few times, resulting in suspensions. When he was in the lineup and avoided taking unnecessary penalties, he had success on the fourth line.

Veterans: Sam Carrick and Jonny Brodzinski

The Rangers also have a few veteran options on the fourth line, including Carrick. At 6-feet and 202 pounds, he is a gritty, physical center who has spent time on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, and Edmonton Oilers. He set a career-high with 11 goals in 64 games while playing for the Ducks in 2021-22. Last offseason, the Rangers signed him to a three-season, $3 million deal.

Last season, Carrick was strong defensively both at even strength and on the penalty kill. He won 54.2 percent of his faceoffs and had six goals and 14 assists for career-high 20 points in 80 games. He was strong on the forecheck and helped his line keep the puck in the offensive zone while making smart decisions with and without the puck.

Another bright spot for New York last season was Brodzinski. The 32-year-old spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks but has spent the last five seasons in the Rangers’ organization. After spending the majority of his time with the Wolf Pack, he broke out in 2023-24 and set career-highs in goals (six) and points (13) in 57 games with the Rangers.

Last season, Brodzinski built on his strong play and finished with 12 goals and seven assists in 51 games as he spent time both at center and at winger. He is not as physical as Carrick, but he is a fast skater with a strong shot, and he is responsible defensively.

The Rangers Need Strong Play from Their Fourth Line

It remains unclear what combination of players the Rangers will use on their fourth line, but Carrick, Brodzinski, Edstrom, and Rempe all did a nice job last season. Their fourth line was a bright spot when they were not dealing with injuries or suspensions. As the Rangers try to become a grittier, tougher, better defensive team, they need their fourth line to set the tone, and they have players who can do so this season.