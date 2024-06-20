Rangers News & Rumors: Goodrow, Toffoli & Pacioretty

In this edition of the New York Rangers News & Rumors, we will have a look at the reports and rumors about Barclay Goodrow being waived and claimed by the San Jose Sharks, the potential of bringing in Tyler Toffoli through free agency, and more!

Goodrow Unhappy With Rangers Waiving Him

The idea of waiving Goodrow and potentially conducting a buyout wasn’t a big surprise to many as the Rangers need cap flexibility and his $3.6 million cap hit for three more seasons could be used better. Nobody ever wants to hear that they are being placed on waivers, but the frustration from Goodrow stems from much more than just being waived.

As speculated by Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, and further reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Sharks had an interest in bringing Goodrow back to town, where he started his career and played six seasons for the club (from ‘Chris Drury’s ruthless no-trade-list call on Barclay Goodrow is exact approach Rangers need,’ New York Post, June 19, 2024). The issue was the trade protection that was attached to his contract, and the Sharks likely landing on his no-trade list as they are far from contention.

Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury found a smart workaround to offload the contract, and that was by placing Goodrow on waivers. The Sharks, who finished last place in the standings for the season, have the top priority for any player waived. Knowing the Sharks were willing to take him and his full contract, the Rangers waived him and Sharks GM Mike Grier claimed him.

The terms ruthless, cruel, and cold-blooded have been thrown around by fanbases across the league after Brooks’ report came out, but sometimes that is the cost of doing business. Sure, it makes sense for Goodrow to be frustrated, but neither Drury nor Grier did anything wrong.

Rangers Could Target Toffoli in Free Agency

The Rangers suffered another disappointing post-season finish, and while there are plenty of bright spots to look at with this club and the run they went on, there are still some holes to fill.

On the right side of the forward group, there needs to be some help. The emergence of Alexis Lafreniere has really helped them, but outside of that, there are a lot of question marks.

Blake Wheeler is unlikely to return to the Rangers, and Kappo Kaako, despite signing a one-year extension, isn’t a lock to return either. Even if both did come back, adding a high-octane winger who can score should still be a priority. Tyler Toffoli could be one of the targets, and according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, they tried to acquire him at the trade deadline. Now that his tenure in Winnipeg looks to be coming to an end, the Rangers could take their swing on him now (from ‘New York Rangers mailbag, part 1: Right-wing rumblings, Jacob Trouba options and more’, The Athletic, June 17, 2024).

Toffoli has bounced around quite a bit, and is likely to land on his seventh different team in his career this summer, but it isn’t due to a lack of skill or performance. He is a good bet for 25-plus goals and 55-plus points in a full season, and that kind of depth is something the Rangers need more of. There are a lot of moving pieces for the club, and with about $12 million in flexible space, a good chunk of that could be heading to Toffoli.

One other option Baugh mentioned was Washington Capitals winger Max Pacioretty. Before the past three seasons, he was a consistent 55-65-point scorer, and he certainly still has the potential to do that at the age of 35. He has dealt with a number of injuries since, including two Achilles injuries. On a low-cost deal, he could be a good option for the Rangers, but he isn’t going to be the game-breaker the club may be looking for.