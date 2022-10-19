Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Panarin, Zibanejad & More

One of the New York Rangers’ top prospects, Brennan Othmann, was chosen as the best rookie at training camp. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are already off to a hot start this season, while the Rangers will spend two nights honoring groups in the community over the next week.

Othmann Wins Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award

Othmann was given the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which is annually chosen by the media to honor the Rangers’ best rookie in training camp, as he led all rookies in scoring with two points in two games. The Scarborough, ON, native recorded both assists in the first game of the preseason while playing over 14 minutes. He was also plus-1.

The Rangers’ 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft absorbed a hit early in the game and suffered a bloody nose. However, that didn’t seem to bother the 6-foot, 190-pound forward, as he came out the next shift and threw a check on one of the New York Islanders’ defenders. Later in the game, Othmann made a nice pass to K’Andre Miller for a shorthanded goal and was named the game’s first star.

The 19-year-old returned to his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team the Flint Firebirds and is expected to have a monster season. He fell just shy of 100 points during the 2021-22 OHL campaign and should easily eclipse that mark this time around. The Rangers’ prospect is already off to a great start, being tied for the scoring lead after seven games with seven goals and 13 points.

Othmann had this to say about his time at camp, “I feel a lot better, I think my speed has improved a lot, plus I’m more confident in my size and body,” said the 6-foot, 190-pounder, who had a couple of give-and-takes with the Islanders on Tuesday. I think I play on that edge and bring grit to it. I want to make a name for myself. I want to be in the NHL for a long time” (from ‘Silly NHL rule adds another layer to Rangers’ Brennan Othmann decision’, NY Post, 9/29/22).

The official description and history of the award are as such: “The Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which was first presented in 1988, honors the memory of Lars-Erik Sjoberg, who was the Rangers’ chief European scout for eight years. During his tenure with the Blueshirts, Sjoberg played a prominent role in the team’s decision to draft Europeans such as Tomas Sandstrom, Jan Erixon, and Ulf Dahlen. Prior to joining the Rangers as a scout, Sjoberg played five seasons with the Winnipeg Jets during their time in the World Hockey Association (WHA), and he also skated with Winnipeg in its inaugural NHL season in 1979-80.”

Panarin & Zibanejad Rolling Along

Panarin and Zibanejad continue their hot start to the 2022-23 season. They’re the top two scorers in the league so far, with 10 and eight points, respectively. All the while leading the Blueshirts to a 3-1 record to sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

They’re both coming off two of the best seasons in their careers with 96 and 81 points each. They’ll no doubt be looking to break the 100-point barrier for the first time in 2022-23.

Hispanic Heritage & Healthcare Appreciation Night

The Rangers will host Hispanic Heritage Night when they play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Oct. 20. It’s their first time hosting this event, and players will wear custom warm-up jerseys designed by a local Hispanic artist, and Hispanic culture will be represented in the arena.

Also, on Sunday, Oct. 23, the team will host Healthcare Appreciation Night. Local healthcare workers will be honored in various ways throughout the game.