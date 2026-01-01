Rangers’ Shesterkin Playing up to Massive Expectations This Season

The New York Rangers are having a disappointing season with a 19-18-5 record, and many of their key players are either not playing up to their potential or have missed extended time with injuries. However, Igor Shesterkin has been a bright spot, and he is playing at a very high level even though the team has not given him much help.

Shesterkin Entered the Season With Pressure on Him

Shesterkin made his NHL debut with the Rangers during the 2019-20 season and immediately proved to be a franchise goalie, going 10-2-0 with a .932 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.52 goals against average (GAA). He proved that his strong start in the NHL was not a fluke as he finished with a 16-14-3 record, a .916 SV%, and a 2.62 GAA in 2020-21. He showed great reflexes, fought through screens, and hardly ever allowed soft goals.

Despite Shesterkin’s excellent play in 2020-21, the Rangers missed the playoffs. He responded by carrying them to the Eastern Conference Final in 2021-22. During both the regular season and the postseason, they consistently won games despite getting outplayed thanks to his elite play in goal. He won the Vezina Trophy with a 36-13-4 record, a .935 SV%, and a 2.07 GAA.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin helped the Rangers reach the playoffs in 2022-23, but they fell to the New Jersey Devils in the first round even though he had an excellent series. In 2023-24, he helped New York win the Presidents’ Trophy, and he was their best postseason performer, leading them on another run to the Eastern Conference Final. In his postseason career, he has won 23 of his 44 starts with a .928 SV% and a 2.41 GAA.

Last season, Shesterkin had his worst statistical season, going 27-29-5 with a .905 SV% and a 2.86 GAA. He led the NHL in shots faced (1751) and saves (1584). The Rangers missed the playoffs largely because of their poor defensive play, repeatedly leaving opponents alone in the slot and allowing too many odd-man rushes. They repeatedly put him in bad positions and failed to clear the puck after he came up with big saves. Despite the difficult season, he still gave them a chance to win games they were outplayed in.

Shesterkin signed an eight-season, $92 million contract extension last season. His dominant play when he is at his best and the big extension combined with having a down 2024-25 season by his standards put a lot of pressure on him heading into this season.

Shesterkin’s Play This Season

While the Rangers have improved defensively, they have struggled to score and have already been shut out eight times this season while being held to two goals or fewer in 23 of their 42 games. Despite their struggles, Shesterkin has made timely saves and consistently kept them in games. He started off strongly, allowing just two goals in his first three games as he fought through screens, controlled rebounds, and made timely saves.

While the Rangers lost some games early in the season because they could not capitalize on scoring chances, as the season wore on, they started getting outplayed more often. In a few of their shutout losses, they generated very few scoring chances. Shesterkin had to be close to perfect, and he made some great saves to keep them in games, but they lost a lot of low-scoring contests. Case in point, in three of the team’s shutout losses, he allowed just one goal.

Shesterkin has been consistent, but the team in front of him has been inconsistent. He has made key saves on odd-man rushes, has used his quickness to make saves after cross-ice passes, and is 16-12-4 with a .910 SV%, and a 2.51 GAA. He once again is leading the NHL in both shots faced (899) and saves (818). He went 6-3-2 in the 11 games he played with star defensemen Adam Fox out with an upper-body injury.

Shesterkin Has Been a Bright Spot

Though the Rangers have not played well, Shesterkin has played up to contract expectations so far this season. He stepped up for them with Fox out of the lineup and has consistently given the team opportunities to win games despite facing tougher chances than opposing goalies. Though many of New York’s top players have dealt with injuries or underperformed, he has been a bright spot in a frustrating season.