Rangers Fans Get First Look at Reilly Smith in Preseason Game vs. Islanders

Tonight (Sept. 24) the New York Rangers will play their first home preseason game versus the New York Islanders. Coming off of a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins, the Rangers will have a new look tonight, featuring more NHL regulars as they gear up for the upcoming season.

According to Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers’ lineup for tonight will be:

Forwards

Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Reilly Smith Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafreniere Brett Berard Filip Chytil Brennan Othmann Adam Edstrom Jake Leschyshyn Matt Rempe Defense

Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox Zac Jones Jacob Trouba Ben Harpur Chad Ruhwedel Goalies

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

First Look at Reilly Smith

Tonight will give Rangers fans their first look at the Kreider-Zibanejad-Smith line, a combination the team hopes will spark the duo’s even-strength scoring. Ever since the Rangers traded Pavel Buchnevich, Kreider and Zibanejad have struggled to consistently produce at even strength, despite several right-wingers being rotated onto their line. Smith, an offseason trade acquisition, is the latest to be given the role.

Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers are optimistic that Smith’s style will complement the veteran forwards and lead to immediate chemistry. However, if the trio fails to connect, it could lead to more serious discussions about splitting up Kreider and Zibanejad, as they have been the common element in multiple combinations that haven’t met expectations. The pressure is on to find a solutio early in the season.

Panarin, Trocheck, and Lafreniere Set for Preseason Debut

The Rangers’ best line from last season will also make its preseason debut tonight. After all three players posted career-high numbers last season, they’ll be looking to build on that success. Trocheck solidified his role as a reliable top center during the playoffs, and Panarin will aim to eclipse the 100-point mark again.

Meanwhile, Lafreniere, who tallied 57 points primarily at even strength, is poised to increase his production and should see more power-play minutes this season as he enters a crucial contract campaign. All eyes will be on this line to see if they can maintain their high level of performance from last season.

Chytil Centers the Third Line

Chytil will center the third line tonight, fresh off leading the Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Bruins. He’ll be joined by prospects Berard and Othmann, both of whom are fighting for a spot on the opening-night roster. Othmann had a tough outing in the last game, struggling on both ends of the ice, though he did show flashes of his physicality by delivering a few big hits. Berard, making his preseason debut tonight, will hope to catch the coaching staff’s attention with his high-energy play and strong even-strength performance. While both are expected to start the season in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Berard’s even-strength scoring last season gives him a stronger case than Othmann, who relied more on the power play to produce points.

Battle on the Fourth Line

The fourth line tonight features Edstrom, Leschyshyn, and Rempe. Leschyshyn is expected to start the season in Hartford, while Edstrom and Rempe, both of whom impressed last season, are vying for a spot on the opening night roster. With Sam Carrick likely locked in as the fourth-line center and Jimmy Vesey expected to fill one of the wings, there may only be room for one of them. Edstrom and Rempe have similar playing styles, with Edstrom offering more skill and Rempe providing extra grit. Rempe is currently favored to secure the final roster spot, but tonight’s game will offer a chance to evaluate whether having two 6-foot-7 players on the fourth line is a strategy the Rangers should carry into the regular season.

Defensive Pairings to Watch

The Rangers’ defensive pairings for tonight feature Lindgren and Fox, who have been a consistent duo since both arrived in New York and are likely to continue playing together. Meanwhile, Jones and Trouba are both looking to make statements this preseason. Jones, after spending multiple seasons on the fringes, finally appears poised to secure a regular spot in the NHL. He showed promise in his limited opportunities last season, giving the Rangers hope for his development. Trouba, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing playoff run. As team captain, he’s eager to start the new season strong. Following trade rumors this summer, Trouba will need to prove his value not only to general manager Chris Drury but also to the fanbase, making tonight a key opportunity to rebuild trust.

Final Thoughts

As the Rangers prepare for their first home preseason game, Shesterkin and Quick will also see their first action of the preseason, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup. Shesterkin, the established number-one goalie, will look to build on his stellar form from last season. Quick’s performance last season was excellent and the Rangers look for him to provide solid backup support behind Shesterkin throughout the season again. With both goaltenders stepping onto the ice tonight, fans will get an early glimpse of how this dynamic duo can anchor the team in net as they gear up for the regular season.