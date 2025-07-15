Rangers’ Carson Soucy Can Still Contribute in 2025-26

The New York Rangers acquired veteran blueliner Carson Soucy at the trade deadline from the Vancouver Canucks last season and they played him on the team’s top defense pair with Adam Fox. He struggled on the top pair and is signed through this season with a cap hit of $3.25 million, but he can still contribute in a different role this season.

Soucy’s Play

The Minnesota Wild drafted Soucy in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he spent four seasons playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth and then two seasons playing for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-foot-5 lefty defenseman broke through and earned steady playing time for Minnesota during the 2019-20 season when he finished with seven goals and seven assists in 55 games.

After finishing with one goal and 16 assists in 50 games with the Wild in 2020-21, the Seattle Kraken selected Soucy in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He had his best season offensively with them in 2021-22, finishing with 10 goals and 11 assists in 64 games, and averaged 17:40 in ice time per game. Despite his strong play, he only spent one more season with them before signing a three-year deal with the Canucks.

During his time with the Wild, Kraken, and Canucks, Soucy proved to be a steady, reliable defensive defenseman, and he also became an important penalty killer. He is a physical player with a long reach, and he blocks a lot of shots. He was not a top-pair defenseman, but the Rangers briefly opted to play him on the top pair last season. He did not make a lot of plays offensively, but made a few uncharacteristic defensive mistakes.

Soucy had one goal, two assists, and was plus-2 in 16 games with the Rangers last season. He also had 29 hits and 14 blocked shots. He did not look comfortable, but that is understandable after a midseason trade going from a zone defense to a man-to-man defense, and the entire team lacked structure and struggled defensively.

Soucy Could Succeed in a Different Role

The Rangers signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract, and he has the potential to form a dominant top pair with Fox. It is not yet clear who newly-hired head coach Mike Sullivan will play on the second and third defense pairs. Soucy, another lefty, is a candidate to play on either the second or third defense pair and be a key penalty killer.

Righty Will Borgen was acquired early last season in the trade that sent Kaapo Kakko to the Kraken. He stepped up for the Rangers and thrived on the second pair alongside K’Andre Miller. His strong play earned him a five-year extension, and he will likely start the season on the second pair. Soucy could be his partner, or Sullivan could opt to play righty Braden Schneider on his off-side. If Schneider plays on the second pair, Soucy would likely start the season on the third pair.

Soucy has had success in a shutdown role with the Wild, Kraken, and Canucks. He is not a flashy player, but he uses his size to clear the front of the crease, and though he did not take many risks, he also rarely made mistakes. He should also be more comfortable this season playing zone defense, as he has for most of his career, rather than man-to-man defense.

Soucy’s size and reach are also valuable on the penalty kill, as he can get into passing and shooting lanes. The Rangers lost a key penalty killer in Miller, whom they traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and it would be ideal to avoid using Fox on the penalty kill to prevent him from wearing down or getting hurt blocking shots.

Soucy’s Role Moving Forward

The Rangers need to play much better defensively to get back to the postseason after a disappointing 2024-25 season. They will be playing for a new coach with a different defensive system, and they have a new shutdown defenseman in Gavrikov to play on their top pair. While Soucy struggled on a pair with Fox last season, he can still be an important and reliable player this season in a different role on the second or third defense pair.