Red Wings Draft Simon Edvinsson 6th Overall

With the 6th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have selected Simon Edvinsson from Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

Simon Edvinsson has all the tools of an elite top-pairing defenceman. From his massive wingspan to his exceptional skating ability at 6-foot-5, he could become a cornerstone defenceman for any NHL team for decades to come. Despite dropping in the rankings recently due to concerns about his decision making, he still managed to be selected in the top 10. Size in the NHL still matters, and Edvinsson has it in spades. He may not turn out to be as good as a certain Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman, but he should be an integral part of any blue line moving forward.

“In a top ten that could feature defensemen Owen Power, Brandt Clarke, and Luke Hughes, Edvinsson is arguably the player to keep an eye on. His combination of size, offensive skill, and decision-making ability has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Lightning star Victor Hedman.

“One aspect of his game that he has going for him is his skating ability. At 6-foot-5 and just over 200 pounds, it’s rare for skating to be a strength, and it’s a tool that will have general managers and scouts drooling.

“He also loves to utilize his wingspan, almost strong-arming incoming forwards into the sideboards, to force turnovers. He’s a great passer and can quarterback the power play, but his shot needs a bit of work. That said, he’s pretty good at getting pucks on net to generate rebounds, but he doesn’t have the firepower and velocity to compliment it yet.

“Edvinsson already has a pretty well-rounded game. Yes, he could use some work on his shot, but for the most part, he has a pretty complete game. When he figures out how to put all of his tools together, he’ll be a force for whichever team drafts him.”

How This Affects the Red Wings’ Plans

Simply put, Edvinsson adds size and skill to the Red Wings, something they have been sorely missing in their defence core for many years. I’m not saying he’s going to be as great as Nick Lidstrom, but he’s that number one defenceman that they have not had in a while. They have a lot of Swedish prospects in their system already and the small country of Sweden has been very kind to them in the past. Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Holmstrom, and Niklas Kronwall are just some of the names that have graced the halls in Motor City.