Red Wings’ Hidden Gem Trade Target for the 2024 Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings have a few organizational needs they need to address this summer. One of which is adding a top-six winger – or two.

This year’s free agent class has a few options, but the short supply of bonafide top-six forwards could lead to higher-than-usual salaries. Instead, the Red Wings should look to the trade market for scoring help. One player who they should focus on—a hidden gem, perhaps—is Yegor Sharangovich.

Red Wings Need to Target Yegor Sharangovich

Who is Yegor Sharangovich? Well, for starters, the 6-foot-2 forward just completed a breakthrough campaign with the Calgary Flames, recording 31 goals and 59 points while appearing in all 82 games.

Sharangovich shoots left and plays both center and wing. He also lined up on the right flank as part of Calgary’s top power play unit and combined with Blake Coleman to kill penalties for the Flames.

Yegor Sharangovich generating a high-quality chance for the Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As far as his skill set goes, Sharangovich’s calling card is his quick release – he can snap off high-velocity shots from all over the ice, whether that’s off the rush or while stationary in the offensive zone. The puck really does jump off his stick – NHL EDGE has Sharangovich ranked in 73rd, 79th, and 85th percentiles for total shots in the 70-80, 80-90, and 90-100 mph shot speed groupings, respectively.

Sharangovich also moves well for his size. He’s not a burner, but can get up ice quickly. He’s also effective in high-danger areas, whether that’s using his slick hands to create a scoring chance or boxing out defensemen to get a stick on pucks coming in from the point.

The 25-year-old forward—26 on June 6—fits in with what Steve Yzerman and Derek Lalonde are trying to build. His size, versatility, and scoring touch check boxes. His age and $3.15 million cap hit align nicely as well.

In Detroit, Sharangovich would flank either Dylan Larkin or J.T. Compher, with Lucas Raymond on the opposite wing. He could man the right flank on PP1, too, and contribute to the penalty kill.

Potential Red Wings Trade for Yegor Sharangovich

Clearly Sharangovich can provide value for the Red Wings. Now what would it take to acquire him? He certainly won’t come cheap.

Calgary reportedly wants to be a faster team next season. They also need more center depth – both at the NHL level and in their prospect pipeline. And finally, they have MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson on the right side of the blue line, and not much on the left. The Red Wings have pieces to make this work.

The Flames also have an abundance of cap space. They’re projected to have around $17 million in space with their key RFAs re-signed.

With this in mind, I reached out to THW colleague and Flames reporter Derek Olsen to negotiate a trade. Here’s what we agreed to:

Flames trade Yegor Sharangovich to Detroit for Joe Veleno, Olli Määttä, and a 2025 second-round pick.

“I like that offer,” Olsen said. “Määttä could be dealt at the deadline with money retained should the team struggle, a second rounder is always nice, and I do love the idea of a faster bottom six with Veleno.”

Final Word

If the Red Wings acquire Sharangovich, he’d address a clear organizational deficiency. Yes, Detroit would need to move players and a pick to acquire his services, but there’s no guarantee they would be able to sign a player of his caliber from this year’s free agent class.

In this case, choosing the trade route over free agency makes sense. And like previous acquisitions Alex DeBrincat and Ville Husso, Sharangovich would be an excellent addition and could thrive in a larger role in Detroit.

One last point – Yzerman would need to negotiate a contract extension with Sharangovich in short order. He’ll be a UFA next summer. That said, Yzerman worked out deals quickly with DeBrincat and Husso after acquiring them.

Data courtesy of CapFriendly and NHL EDGE.