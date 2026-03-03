Red Wings Mock Trade Deadline: 3 Moves to Bolster Playoff Push

With only a few days separating the Detroit Red Wings from the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the team is actively shopping around for top-six scoring help and defensive depth. Acquiring players that fit these roles will go a long way in helping the organization return to the postseason.

Here, I’ve put together a few trades to accomplish these objectives. Let’s dive in.

Red Wings Acquire RD Tyler Myers and a 2027 Fifth-Round Pick from the Canucks for a 2026 Second-Round Pick

In this trade, the Red Wings had to part with a Tier 2 asset to bring in Tyler Myers as added depth for the blue line. Whether it’s a pick, prospect, or someone like Elmer Soderblom, this is the going rate for a player of Myers’ caliber and getting them on a cheap cap hit ($3 million) for another season beyond the current one.

Tyler Myers’ offensive production won’t wow you, but he gets the job done defensively. (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Myers provides the Red Wings with depth on the blue line, size, and another option for the penalty kill. He’s a true shutdown defenseman at this point in his career; he’ll fit alongside Albert Johansson on the third pair and could jump up to skate with Ben Chiarot late in games.

There’s enough smoke here to suggest that something will happen – it’s just a matter of when. Apologies for the lack of originality. Detroit could also pursue RD Nick Perbix if things fall through. A Tier 3 asset would be sufficient there.

Red Wings Acquire LW/C Yegor Sharangovich from the Flames for C Amadeus Lombardi, LD William Wallinder, and a 2028 Second-Round Pick

Flying under the radar a bit, Yegor Sharangovich checks all the boxes Detroit has for potential top-six acquisitions. He’s signed for a modest $5.75 million through 2030, he’s versatile (can play center or wing, plus both special teams), and he’s young enough (27) to still be in his prime during the Red Wings’ contention window.

Yegor Sharangovich while skating in a game for the Calgary Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sure, 12 goals in 55 games isn’t overly impressive. You could say that about most Calgary Flames’ stat lines, though. This is one of those cases where a change of scenery/betting on potential could pay dividends for the Red Wings, especially when the player in question has a 30-goal season under his belt and is stuck on a retooling team.

Losing Amadeus Lombardi is a tough pill to swallow, but this is the reality of buying. Detroit trades part of their future to help their present. But given the Red Wings’ young forward depth (Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, Carter Bear, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard), Lombardi likely won’t crack the top six and thus is expendable. Plus, Detroit also has Max Plante, Carter Mazur, and Dmitri Buchelnikov in a similar talent pool.

Related: 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The same goes for William Wallinder – the Red Wings have plenty of depth on the left side and the blueliner will require waivers to be assigned to the AHL next season.

Red Wings Acquire LW Brian Halonen from the Devils for a Conditional 2026 Seventh-Round Pick

After trading Lombardi, the Griffins need some offensive depth for the stretch run, especially given the recent slew of injuries upfront. Halonen provides this – he’s second on the Utica Comets with 15 goals and 24 points in 35 games. Now, he’ll get the chance to compete in the Calder Cup playoffs before becoming a free agent this summer.

This move affords the Devils some much-needed flexibility. They currently sit at 49 contracts, just one shy of the NHL’s 50-contract limit. It’s also a repayment. Last season, Detroit sent defenseman Tory Dello to the Devils/Comets for future considerations. This arrangement would effectively mirror that trade, with the seventh-round pick transferring only if Halonen appears in 10-plus NHL games with the Red Wings.

LW C RW Yegor Sharangovich Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat Andrew Copp Patrick Kane Marco Kasper J.T. Compher James van Riemsdyk Emmitt Finnie Michael Rasmussen Mason Appleton Elmer Soderblom

LD RD G Simon Edvinsson Moritz Seider John Gibson Ben Chiarot Axel Sandin-Pellikka Cam Talbot Albert Johansson Tyler Myers Travis Hamonic Jacob Bernard-Docker

Flexibility in the top six

Offense-focused third line

Checking/matchup fourth line

Defensive depth and flexibility beyond the top pair

Data courtesy of PuckPedia.