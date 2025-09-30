Red Wings Need a Young Goalie to Emerge in 2025-26

There may not be a more intriguing position group in the Detroit Red Wings organization this season than in goal. Not only is it the position where they made their biggest offseason acquisition, but it is also a position where they have several intriguing prospects, some of which appear to be within striking distance of the NHL roster.

Looking a little deeper, however, you’ll find that the Red Wings have positioned themselves for this season, the 2025-26 campaign, to potentially shape their situation in goal for the foreseeable future. It begins with who is currently on the roster and how they help bridge the gap to the future.

Gibson & Talbot Contracts Fit Like a Puzzle

John Gibson, the aforementioned biggest offseason acquisition who arrived in Detroit via a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, is a 32-year-old veteran expected to elevate the level of play in the Red Wings’ crease this season. He is signed through the end of the 2026-27 season, and it is certainly possible that he finds a second home in Detroit in a similar fashion as Patrick Kane.

Gibson’s partner this season will be Cam Talbot, who returns for his second season with the Red Wings. At 38 years of age, Talbot is in the final year of the two-year contract he signed with the Red Wings last summer. He stabilized the crease in his own right last season, but the prevailing sentiment is that he would benefit from a reduction in his workload.

This creates a situation where the Red Wings know they will need to find someone to fill in behind Gibson next season, and it may or may not make sense to bring back Talbot in that role. Considering the young talent they have at the goaltending position, they would probably prefer to promote from within.

Cossa, Postava & Augustine Looking to Play

The Grand Rapids Griffins, the Red Wings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, are set to deploy one of the youngest goaltending tandems in franchise history, led by 2021 first round pick Sebastian Cossa. Entering his third full season with the Griffins, Cossa has established himself as “The Big Man” in Grand Rapids, earning the starting role in both of his previous two seasons. He has 43 wins in 81 appearances and a .912 save-percentage (SV%) during that timeframe.

After sharing the crease with veterans like Michael Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, Cossa is expected to compete for starts this season with newcomer Michal Postava, a 23-year-old from Czechia who signed with the Red Wings on a two-year deal back in June. Postava is just nine months older than Cossa, and both have proven themselves to be capable starters in professional men’s leagues.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Between Grand Rapids and Detroit, you’ll find East Lansing, home to the Spartans of Michigan State University. There you’ll find Munn Ice Arena, which is where goalie Trey Augustine plays his home games. Depending on who you ask, he is the top goalie prospect in the Red Wings’ system, and he hopes to lead the Spartans to a National Championship this season.

If and when he does that, a lot of questions will need to be answered in Red Wings land.

Succession Plan

Right now the plan seems pretty clear: ride Gibson and Talbot through the end of this season, and then assess the season to determine who should join Gibson next season. However, there’s a good argument to be made that the Red Wings need one of their young goaltenders to take Talbot’s job before the end of the season.

Augustine’s season could end anytime between March and mid-April. Unless the end of Michigan State’s season aligns with the beginning of the NHL and AHL playoffs, Detroit’s front office will want to find playing time for their other premiere goalie prospect. With Cossa and Postava seemingly entrenched in Grand Rapids, Augustine may find himself in a spot where the only source of consistent playing time will be in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye.

That is, however, unless the Red Wings have a reason to create room for one of their young goaltenders.

Trey Augustine, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

The Red Wings, at least theoretically, have an embarrassment of riches at the goalie position. That’s a good position to have that amount of depth at as it is arguably the most important position in the sport. After all, how many elite teams in recent memory have we seen get held back by below-average goaltending?

If Cossa or Postava (or Augustine for that matter) are able to steal NHL starts this season, that would free the Red Wings up to consider moving Talbot out at or before the trade deadline. What could Detroit acquire from teams like the Edmonton Oilers or the Utah Mammoth in exchange for stabilizing their situation in goal? That would then create an opening with the Griffins that Augustine could slide into, assuming the Red Wings decide that that is best for his development.

Red Wings Goaltending Reaching an Inflection Point

The Red Wings have patiently built a path that leads to the end of this season. Cossa is in the final year of his entry-level contract, and where he is at in his development will certainly dictate what his next deal looks like. With Postava looking promising in the preseason and Augustine seemingly in his final collegiate season, there is about to be a lot of goaltending talent that needs significant playing time, and not all playing time is created equal.

While it is not completely necessary, the most seamless transition for the Red Wings would be to move a young goalie onto the NHL roster before the end of the season and leave the other two in the AHL. It will require a strong season from someone, but if their goalie prospects are as NHL-ready as they think they are, that shouldn’t be a problem.

The Red Wings have been searching for their “goalie of the future” for a while now. With any luck, we’ll know who that is by the end of this season.