Key Red Wings to Watch During the Preseason

The preseason is upon us – the Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to play eight games over the next two weeks before their home-opener on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit’s roster is mostly set – 12 forwards, eight defenseman, and three goalies will likely make the team. That hasn’t been finalized, though. And roles on the team are certainly up for grabs.

With that being said, let’s take a look at a few players worth watching this preseason. Here are a handful of names that will have my attention.

Red Wings’ Forward Prospects

Earlier this month, Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Emmitt Finnie emerged as Detroit’s top players in their two games against the Dallas Stars’ prospects. After that, they joined fellow prospects Marco Kasper and Carter Mazur for a week of training camp.

Nate Danielson in a preseason game last year for the Detroit Red Wings. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Entering the preseason, these five forwards have the opportunity to show out against NHLers. Finnie will be heading back to the WHL before long and Brandsegg-Nygard more than likely will return to Sweden at some point. But in the interim, they’ll get the chance to make a lasting impression on Detroit’s brass.

As for Danielson, Mazur, and Kasper, they’ll be competing to usurp a roster spot from an NHLer – or, at the very least, determine the call-up pecking order.

Preseason games are a mix of NHL players, AHL players, and prospects. There will certainly be some mismatches each night – home teams tend to dress more NHL players than their opponents. Detroit’s forward prospects will more than likely see plenty of ice time against NHLers.

How will they stack up? Can one or two unseat an established player and claim a roster spot? Kasper, in particular, has looked good so far and his positional and role versatility could give him an edge. He needs to prove he belongs, though.

Ville Husso

Let’s be honest, Ville Husso’s 2023-24 season did not go according to plan. He didn’t start 55-plus games as expected and dealt with injuries for a majority of the campaign. Now, he’s competing for an NHL roster spot, let alone the starting job.

“I feel really good,” Husso told reporters in Traverse City. “It’s been a good start for the camp, good speed on the ice.”

“Personally, I feel really good – 110 percent for sure.”

With Cam Talbot in town and Alex Lyon back for another season, nothing is guaranteed for Husso. He should be dialed-in, though. Husso spent the summer training with Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Copp, the Hughes Brothers, and a collection of Michigan-affiliated players in Plymouth. That’s a good group of shooters to stay sharp.

Husso is entering the final year of his contract – a make-or-break campaign for the 29-year-old. Will he reclaim his starting role? Or fade into the pack?

Jonatan Berggren & Albert Johansson

No longer exempt from waivers, forward Jonatan Berggren and blueliner Albert Johansson are here to stay. Now what?

Berggren has been slotted in on Detroit’s fourth line alongside Joe Veleno and Tyler Motte. He also has a role on the second power play unit. But could he be in line for more?

Jonatan Berggren is ready to show the Detroit Red Wings that he’s a full-time NHLer. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Feeling like this is a year for me to prove I belong in this league,” Berggren told reporters.

“Just such a hunger to show them that I can be a good player in this league.”

That last quote definitely stands out – Berggren is motivated. Not that players aren’t. Everyone has their own motivations. But Berggren, in particular, wants to prove he’s more than a fourth line player. That he can be responsible defensively. That his bet on himself—a one-year, $825,000 contract—will be a worthy gamble.

He won’t be a fourth line player during the preseason. With a mix of NHLers, AHLers, and junior players, Berggren will likely be in the “top six” on more than a few nights. What he does with those minutes will impact his regular season usage.

The same goes for Johansson. He has yet to appear in an NHL game and faces an uphill battle for ice time this year given Detroit’s crowded blue line. That said, strong preseason play can change things.

In three preseason games last year, Johansson played low-event hockey. Simple and smart. This year, I’d like to see Johansson take more chances offensively. Smart defense, clean zone exits, and some offensive zone playmaking could lead to a regular lineup spot for the young blueliner.

Final Word

All of these players will be motivated going into the preseason. Kasper, Danielson, and Mazur want to make the Red Wings. Husso is ready to prove he’s still a starting goalie at the NHL level. And Berggren and Johansson want to show that they are ready for more than just the bare minimum.

In addition to these players, it will be interesting to see if Detroit can maintain their offensive firepower from last season. Perhaps even more important – are they a better team defensively? We’ll find out soon enough.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and PuckPedia.