Red Wings Trade Target: Rasmus Andersson

As we approach the Olympic break and trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings have been linked to several players on the trade block. From Quinn Hughes, to Dougie Hamilton, to Kiefer Sherwood – Steve Yzerman has left no stone unturned.

And, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit has checked in on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, too. The blueliner is in the final year of his contract and is expected to be dealt as the Flames continue to retool.

Today, we’ll take a look at Andersson, the value he can provide the Red Wings, and what it could cost to acquire his services.

Value In Detroit Acquiring Andersson

For the last few years, Andersson has been the go-to defenseman for the Flames. The right-shot blueliner is averaging 24:09 a night in Calgary and is utilized in all situations. He also has the toughest deployment, with 37 percent of his ice time being against elite competition. In addition, Calgary’s goalies have a .920 save percentage versus elite skaters with Andersson on the ice – very solid given the team’s underwhelming performance to date.

Rasmus Andersson while skating with the Calgary Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On an individual basis, Andersson is strong offensively. He has 10 goals so far this season and is expected to be a major contributor for Sweden’s Olympic team.

It’s here—in the offensive zone—where Andersson adds the most value. His defensive metrics are modest at best. But then again, that’s to be expected when you’re tasked with defending against elite competition on a below-average team. Andersson’s play at the upcoming Olympics will likely be a better indicator of his true abilities, rather than what we’re seeing in Calgary where he’s being asked to do it all.

And speaking of doing it all, Andersson excels at the quarterback role on the power play and also leads Flames defensemen in time on ice while shorthanded. His penalty kill numbers are respectable too – he’s only been on the ice for 6.05 goals against per 60 while shorthanded, which ranks 37th league-wide among the 128 defensemen who have played at least 50 minutes while down a man. Andersson would rank second on the Red Wings in this regard, just behind Ben Chiarot (5.90).

Lastly, Andersson has the ability to play both sides, which bodes well for a team like Detroit that already has Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka in place on the right side.

Red Wings Will Need to Pay Up for Andersson

Any trade involving Andersson and the Red Wings would need to include a contract extension, and it’s safe to say that the 28-year-old will be getting a raise from his current $4.55 million AAV.

My model projects an AAV between $8.2 million and $10.6 million, with the most likely term being seven years. Noah Dobson, Jackson Lacombe, Justin Faulk, and Seth Jones are the closest comparables, though they were younger than Andersson when they signed their contract extensions. And while Jakob Chychrun isn’t a super close comparable, expect Andersson’s representatives to bring up his recent eight-year, $9 million extension with Washington as an anchoring point.

As for the trade itself, the Red Wings will need to pay a high price for a top-pair defenseman like Andersson – likely their first-round pick and a top-tier prospect, similar to the 2024 trade where the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Noah Hanifin from the Flames. More may be needed depending on what other teams are offering.

In all, Detroit will have to pay a large sum for Andersson. But if they do, they get a third top-pair-caliber defenseman to go along with Seider and Simon Edvinsson. That’s how you build a contender. Plus, Andersson would be the perfect mentor for Sandin-Pellikka, as the two Swedish blueliners have a similar stature and style of play on the ice.

Final Word

It’s clear that the Red Wings need to add defensive depth to ensure their playoff drought ends in 2026. Andersson would be a home run for Detroit, and add quite a bit of offensive flair to the blue line.

He won’t come cheap, though. The Red Wings will need to pay a premium for a top-pair, right-shot defenseman like Andersson, plus sign him to a long-term contract extension. But it’s a worthy gamble, especially given Detroit’s deep prospect pipeline. They can afford to make bold moves like this.

Data courtesy of NHL.com, Natural Stat Trick, PuckPedia, and PuckIQ.