Maple Leafs Stock Report: Matthews, Tavares, Rielly & More

In Toronto, a single week can flip the conversation around a player. That’s just how it goes. In this new series, the Toronto Maple Leafs Stock Report looks at whose stock is up and whose is down.

Maple Leafs Stock Report

Stock Up: Auston Matthews

There’s really nowhere else to start but with the captain. Auston Matthews’ stock is as high as it’s ever been after officially becoming the greatest goal scorer in franchise history. Passing Mats Sundin is a milestone on its own, but it’s the way Matthews is playing right now that has people excited. He’s scored seven goals in his last seven games, including a hat-trick against the New York Islanders. But most importantly, he looks like he’s back to his previous form, when he scored 69 goals in 2023-24.

That was obvious against the Avalanche, when he scored a vintage toe-drag release goal that had the fans wanting more. He’s skating with confidence, shooting without hesitation, and controlling games in a way that feels familiar when he’s at his best. Matthews looks ready to put this team on his back for the second half of the season.

Stock Down: Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz’s stock has dipped. It’s largely due to the mystery injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 11 against the Boston Bruins. Fans have wondered what kept him out, and whether the Maple Leafs signed him to an extension too early. Once he’s fully back, he should win back the fans, but that’s what is hard about playing in Toronto, it always comes with added scrutiny.

Another reason his stock has dropped is the emergence of Dennis Hildeby. Since being called up, he has shown he isn’t just a prospect anymore and looks ready to be an everyday NHL goalie.

Stock Up: Joseph Woll

Questions continue around the crease, but Joseph Woll has quietly re-established himself as the go-to option. His performance in Colorado was a reminder of what he can do when healthy. Woll stopped 31 shots against the NHL’s best team and played a key role in snapping their 17-game home winning streak.

Since late December, he’s gone 6-0-1 and brought a calm, composed presence to a lineup missing key defensive pieces. He rarely looks rattled even when things get chaotic. As long as he stays healthy, Woll’s stock as a legitimate number one continues to rise.

Stock Down: Morgan Rielly

It’s been a tough season for Morgan Rielly. With Chris Tanev out, Rielly has been leaned on more than last year and the workload is starting to show. His defensive zone play hasn’t been the cleanest, and mistakes have been very noticeable.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

He’s still a leader on the blue line and a key piece of the team, but right now his stock is down so much that some fans want him off the team. Rielly could really use a steady partner like Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets to help shoulder the toughest minutes against top competition.

Stock Up: Bobby McMann

Bobby McMann keeps finding ways to raise his stock. He’s one of the best value players on the roster, giving the Maple Leafs exactly what they need in the middle six: size, speed, and scoring. He’s delivered all of it lately, while playing meaningful minutes in the top nine, including time on the top line with Matthews.

What pushes his stock up even more is his versatility. Whether he’s asked to bring energy, play with skilled players, or help on the penalty kill, Craig Berube knows what he’s getting. McMann has turned himself into the best depth forward on the team.

Stock Down: John Tavares

Finally, there’s John Tavares. While still elite in the faceoff circle, his offensive production has dipped. At even strength, the goals haven’t been there, and it’s become more noticeable over the last few games. At times during this stretch, he looks like he can’t buy a goal. He has had chances but hasn’t been able to finish, and it seems to be affecting his confidence.

Tavares has also looked a step behind at times in faster, high-tempo games, and for a veteran with his expectations, that stands out. If the Maple Leafs are going to push for a deep run, they’re going to need him to find another gear and start contributing offensively again.